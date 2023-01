Eagles vs 49ers Props

Kenneth Gainwell OVER 11.5 rushing yards

Gainwell had 112 rushing yards in the divisional round. The 49ers are tough to run on outside the tackles, and Gainwell is the better runner between the tackles.

Brandon Aiyuk OVER 44.5 receiving yards

Aiyuk will be the key on the 49ers’ offense. The Eagles will focus on shutting down Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. He has eclipsed this total in four of their last five games.

Dallas Goedert OVER 45.5 receiving yards

Yes, the 49ers have great linebackers, but they have allowed the fifth-highest passer rating when tight ends are targeted. Goedert has eclipsed 45.5 five times in his last seven games

Bengals Chiefs Props

Ja’Marr Chase OVER 83.5 receiving yards

This is a high total, but Chase should see a ton of targets. He has double-digit targets in eight of his last ten games.

Isiah Pacheco OVER 48.5 rushing yards

This total seems off. Pacheco has eclipsed 48.5 rushing yards in nine of his last 10 games.

Joe Mixon UNDER 59.5 rushing yards

The Bengals will look to attack the Chiefs through the air. Mixon has rushed for under 59.5 yards in three of his last five games.