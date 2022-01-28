Parlays – Chiefs Bengals, Rams 49ers Picks

Parlays are NOT sucker bets. And they don’t need to be longshot lottery tickets. So we bring a Chiefs Bengals parlay along with a Rams 49ers parlay to the betting ticket for Conference Championship weekend!

[ BET $5 AND EARN $280 IN FREE BETS AS A NEW CUSTOMER AT FANDUEL IF YOUR BET HITS! ]

Chiefs Bengals Parlay

Cincinnati Bengals +7.5

That extra half point is critical. The Chiefs will win this game, but the Bengals will keep it within a touchdown. The Bengals are 7-1 ATS in their last eight road games.

Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown

This is an excellent matchup for Kelce. The Bengals have allowed the third-most yards and fifth-most touchdowns to opposing tight ends.

Patrick Mahomes OVER 28.5 Rushing Yards

This total is small enough where the Bengals covering and the two Chiefs props can still hit. Mahomes has eclipsed 28.5 rushing yards in three straight games.

Bengals +7.5, Kelce Anytime Touchdown, Mahomes OVER 28.5 Rushing Yards PARLAYED

+1200 at FanDuel

Rams 49ers Parlay

San Francisco 49ers +3.5

The 49ers have dominated this matchup over the last three years. They have won six straight against the Rams, including a 5-1 ATS record. Overall, the 49ers are 14-5 ATS in their last 19 games as the underdog.

Cooper Kupp Anytime Touchdown

Kupp has been the best wide receiver in football this season, and it cannot be debated. He has scored a touchdown in seven of his last eight games.

Cam Akers UNDER 61.5 Rushing Yards

The 49ers have been tough to run against. They finished first in EPA per rush allowed and held Ezekiel Elliot and AJ Dillon to under 50 yards. The Rams will have to beat this defense through the air.

49ers +3.5, Kupp Anytime Touchdown, and Akers UNDER 61.5 Rushing Yards PARLAYED

+485 at FanDuel

Chiefs Bengals Parlay, Rams 49ers Parlay, Conference Championship Picks