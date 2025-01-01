Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Pittsburgh Picks, Bengals ML, UNDER

Cincinnati needs to win and get help, while Pittsburgh is locked into its playoff spot and mostly just wants to escape injury or embarrassment here in the Week 18 Saturday game.

The Bengals have won four straight – some with as much good luck as good management – while the Steelers have lost by double digits the past three weeks to Kansas City, Baltimore and Philadelphia.

Cincinnati lays a few points here and ride a 7-1 ATS in road games and have covered all five times as road chalk this season. Meanwhile the Steelers have dominated Cincy to the tune of 18-5 SU the past 23 meetings of these SAFC North rivals.

Cincinnati Pittsburgh Picks: Odds PIT +1.5, Total 48.5 | Matchup Report

Why the Bengals can cover the spread

Cincy needs Miami to lose to the Jets and the Broncos to lose to the resting Chiefs, but first it needs to take care of its own business. The offense is top-notch, the defense ranks fourth from last in efficiency but the Steelers have been limping on offense in recent weeks.

Pittsburgh is unlikely to bring its ‘A’ game even in a divisional game and all the motivation lies with the visitors. If you bet them every time as road chalk this year, you would be 5-0.

They can win and still miss the playoffs and Joe Burrow has a longshot MVP candidacy if he really goes off here, so expect him to sling it around if the leaky offensive line can keep him standing.

Why the Steelers can cover the spread

Pittsburgh almost always beats the Bengals and knocking their division mates out of the playoffs would be a terrific result. Their defense can harass Burrow who was sacked seven times and ran for his life a week ago vs Denver.

The Steelers are 6-2 ATS at home this year and ride a solid 10-3 ATS streak within the AFC North. This is not a rollover game for Pittsburgh so don’t buy that hype as going into the playoffs on a four-game losing skid is not their preferred path.

Cincinnati Pittsburgh Picks

Cincinnati almost always plays close games, whether vs strong competition or weak. A field goal win is a typical Bengals result and we see them doing just that in Pittsburgh. There are lots of OVER trends in play here (see below) but the smart early money was trending UNDER with a 23-20 type of result feeling about right.

Bengals Steelers Betting Trends

Bengals are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games on the road.

Bengals are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games played in January.

Bengals won and covered all 5 times as road chalk this season

Steelers are 18-5 SU in their last 23 games against Cincinnati.

OVER is 16-6 Cincinnati’s last 22 games.

Steelers are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games at home

Steelers are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 divisional games

OVER is 29-12 Pittsburgh’s last 41 games played in January.

