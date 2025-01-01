Cincinnati Pittsburgh Picks, Bengals ML, UNDER

Cincinnati needs to win and get help, while Pittsburgh is locked into its playoff spot and mostly just wants to escape injury or embarrassment here in the Week 18 Saturday game.
The Bengals have won four straight – some with as much good luck as good management – while the Steelers have lost by double digits the past three weeks to Kansas City, Baltimore and Philadelphia.
Cincinnati lays a few points here and ride a 7-1 ATS in road games and have covered all five times as road chalk this season. Meanwhile the Steelers have dominated Cincy to the tune of 18-5 SU the past 23 meetings of these SAFC North rivals.
Cincinnati Pittsburgh Picks: Odds PIT +1.5, Total 48.5 | Matchup Report