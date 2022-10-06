The AFC has been framed as a battle between the Bills and Chiefs this season, but don’t forget about the defending conference champion Cincinnati Bengals and their divisional rival, the high-flying Baltimore Ravens.
They’ll meet Sunday night in Baltimore, with the Ravens – losers of five straight at home – laying just a field goal against a team that covered six of its past eight games here.
Let’s look at both sides.
Cincinnati Bengals Baltimore Ravens Pick: Odds BAL -3, Total 48.5 | Matchup Report