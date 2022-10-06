Oct 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (90)rushes past Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) as quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scramble during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals Baltimore Ravens Pick

October 06, 2022 - Brad Gagnon

The AFC has been framed as a battle between the Bills and Chiefs this season, but don’t forget about the defending conference champion Cincinnati Bengals and their divisional rival, the high-flying Baltimore Ravens.

They’ll meet Sunday night in Baltimore, with the Ravens – losers of five straight at home –  laying just a field goal against a team that covered six of its past eight games here.

Let’s look at both sides.

Cincinnati Bengals Baltimore Ravens Pick: Odds BAL -3, Total 48.5 | Matchup Report  

WHY THE BENGALS WILL COVER

They’ve simply put it together to get their season back on track the last couple of weeks, and the Ravens are tough to rely on defensively at the moment.

Cincy owns a 6-2 ATS mark here in its last eight trips, making them a profitable angle. They have also been a safe bet in conference action at 11-2 ATS past 13 games vs AF foes.

WHY THE RAVENS WILL COVER

Baltimore would be 4-0 if not for two utter choke-jobs. That’s simply unlikely to happen again, especially in prime time at home. They’re the third-best team in the NFL in terms of DVOA, while the Bengals rank 16th in that category.

Cincinnati Bengals Baltimore Ravens PICK

This line suggests these teams are about even, and that’s simply not the case with Lamar Jackson rolling the way he is. This should be a close game, but without a hook on either side of that field goal I’d side with the superior squad at home.

Ravens Bengals Betting Trends

UNDER is 11-2 Cincinnati’s last 13 games.

Bengals are 11-2 ATS in their last 13 conference games

Bengals are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games.

Bengals are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games on the road.

Bengals are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games at Baltimore.

Ravens have lost 5 straight at home

