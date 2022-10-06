WHY THE BENGALS WILL COVER

They’ve simply put it together to get their season back on track the last couple of weeks, and the Ravens are tough to rely on defensively at the moment.

Cincy owns a 6-2 ATS mark here in its last eight trips, making them a profitable angle. They have also been a safe bet in conference action at 11-2 ATS past 13 games vs AF foes.

WHY THE RAVENS WILL COVER

Baltimore would be 4-0 if not for two utter choke-jobs. That’s simply unlikely to happen again, especially in prime time at home. They’re the third-best team in the NFL in terms of DVOA, while the Bengals rank 16th in that category.

Cincinnati Bengals Baltimore Ravens PICK

This line suggests these teams are about even, and that’s simply not the case with Lamar Jackson rolling the way he is. This should be a close game, but without a hook on either side of that field goal I’d side with the superior squad at home.

Ravens Bengals Betting Trends

UNDER is 11-2 Cincinnati’s last 13 games.

Bengals are 11-2 ATS in their last 13 conference games

Bengals are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games.

Bengals are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games on the road.

Bengals are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games at Baltimore.

Ravens have lost 5 straight at home