Bengals Bills Playoff Pick, UNDER best bet?

The spread has continued to inch upwards as Cincinnati and its beleaguered offensive line visits Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Playoff.
Both teams limped through the Wild Card round and both teams have plenty of positive trends in play here. Buffalo is 14-1 SU as home playoff chalk and 12-1 SU in their past 13 at home, while the Bengals are 12-2 ATS on the road, 20-5 ATS overall and 8-0 ATS as underdogs.
So is 5.5 points too much to lay on the Bills? Will the number climb to -6 before kickoff? The weather is forecast in low 30s with a chance of snow – in others words a nice Buffalo day in January so that should not be a factor.
Bengals Bills Playoff Pick: BUF -5.5, Total 49.5 | Matchup Stats