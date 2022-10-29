Jan 27, 2020; Miami Beach, Florida; USA; General overall view of Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills helmets at the NFL Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bengals Browns Picks, Fade Cincy on MNF

October 29, 2022 - Trend Dummy

Surprisingly, the Week 8 Monday line did not move when Cincinnati star WR Ja’Marr Chase would not join his teammates in Cleveland due to a hip injury. The Bengals  remain 3-point favorites, despite the fact they have lost four straight and 7 of 8 to the Browns.

And Cleveland may have the perfect roster to pull the upset. Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett present a ferocious pass rush, which continues to be Cincy’s weakness and the Browns running game can abuse the soft Bengals run defense.

All the trends (see the list below) point to Cincinnati and Cleveland almost always loses as underdogs (70 of their past 82 games when catching points).

Bengals Browns Pick: Odds CLE +3, Total 45 | Matchup Stats

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

100% BONUS UP TO $1000

A pioneer in the sports betting space, one of just three wagering partners hand-picked by the NFL and a lively mobile product full of great odds and betting variety. Check out Draft Kings today.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why the Bengals can cover the spread

Joe Burrow continues to prove himself worthy of elevation to elite QB status, but he is missing his favorite target here. Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd have proven their big-play abilities, but the offensive line needs to give Burrow a bit of time.

The Bengals have covered 5 straight and are 17-6 ATS in their last 23 games. They are also on a 10-1 ATS run within the conference and 7-1 ATS in their past 8 trips here to Cleveland.

The list of negative Cleveland stretches halfway down the page, including long-term disastrous numbers before a bye week, within the division, on Monday Nights and in Week 8. And recently, they have lost five in a row as regular-season home dogs.

Why the Browns can cover the spread

No Ja’Marr Chase can be a big problem for Cincy unless someone else steps up and the Bengals establish the run. They have beaten Cincy four straight, so they know how to beat their division rivals, even if they can’t seem to beat anyone else.

Their style of play seems to align perfectly with Cincy weaknesses – aggressive D line pursuit and strong run game execution. And while history is no guarantee of future results, they face a Cincy team that has lost 10 of its past 11 Monday Night road games.

Bengals Browns Betting Picks

The Browns seem to have Cincy’s number lately and the Bengals have been a longtime fade bet on MNF. Cleveland can stymie the Bengals as they adjust to life without Chase and cover this number at home. We bet against a stack of betting trends that point to a Cleveland loss here.

Cleveland Cincinnati Prop Picks

Coming soon….

Browns Bengals Betting Trends

Browns have won 12 of their past 82 games as underdogs

Bengals are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 conference games

Bengals are 1-11 SU in their last 12 Monday Night road games

Bengals have covered 5 straight and are 17-6 ATS in their last 23 games.

Bengals are 12-3 ATS in their last 15 games against Cleveland, including 7-1 ATS on the road

Bengals are 11-2 ATS in their last 13 games on the road.

Browns are 1-7 SU and ATS past 8 seasons before a bye week

Browns are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 games at home.

Browns are 4-13 ATS in their last 17 divisional games

Browns lost and failed to cover past 7 Week 8 games

Browns 1-7 SU past 8 Monday Night games

Browns lost past 5 games as regular-season home dogs

Bet CIN CLE

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Oct 30th, 9:30 AM

Denver -6.5 -101

Jacksonville +6.5 -101

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 1:00 PM

Chicago +10 -110

Dallas -10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 1:00 PM

Arizona +6.5 -110

Minnesota -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 1:00 PM

Las Vegas -1.5 -110

New Orleans +1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 1:00 PM

Carolina +6.5 -110

Atlanta -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 1:00 PM

Miami -3 -110

Detroit +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 1:00 PM

New England -1 -110

NY Jets +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 1:00 PM

Pittsburgh +9.5 -110

Philadelphia -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 4:05 PM

Tennessee -3 +100

Houston +3 +100

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 4:25 PM

San Francisco +2.5 -110

LA Rams -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 4:25 PM

NY Giants +1 -110

Seattle -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 4:25 PM

Washington +6 -110

Indianapolis -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 8:20 PM

Green Bay +8 -110

Buffalo -8 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 31st, 8:15 PM

Cincinnati -2.5 -110

Cleveland +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 3rd, 8:15 PM

Philadelphia -9 -110

Houston +9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 1:00 PM

Miami -3.5 -110

Chicago +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 1:00 PM

LA Chargers -3 -110

Atlanta +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 1:00 PM

Carolina +9 -110

Cincinnati -9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 1:00 PM

Green Bay -3.5 -110

Detroit +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 1:00 PM

Las Vegas -2 -110

Jacksonville +2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 1:00 PM

Indianapolis +6.5 -110

New England -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 1:00 PM

Buffalo -10.5 -110

NY Jets +10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 1:00 PM

Minnesota -2.5 -110

Washington +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 4:05 PM

Seattle +4 -110

Arizona -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 4:25 PM

LA Rams +1 -110

Tampa Bay -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 8:20 PM

Tennessee +10.5 -110

Kansas City -10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats