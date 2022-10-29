Bengals Browns Picks, Fade Cincy on MNF

Surprisingly, the Week 8 Monday line did not move when Cincinnati star WR Ja’Marr Chase would not join his teammates in Cleveland due to a hip injury. The Bengals remain 3-point favorites, despite the fact they have lost four straight and 7 of 8 to the Browns.
And Cleveland may have the perfect roster to pull the upset. Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett present a ferocious pass rush, which continues to be Cincy’s weakness and the Browns running game can abuse the soft Bengals run defense.
All the trends (see the list below) point to Cincinnati and Cleveland almost always loses as underdogs (70 of their past 82 games when catching points).
Bengals Browns Pick: Odds CLE +3, Total 45 | Matchup Stats