Bengals Backups vs Browns Starters in Cleveland

Who do you trust more with your money – Cincinnati’s backups or Cleveland’s starters?
The Bengals will roll out backup QB Brandon Allen while Joe Burrow rests for the playoffs. Allen won’t be the only backup playing for the Bengals, as they placed a bunch of starters – Trey Hendrickson, Quinton Spain, Joe Mixon, and Vonn Bell – on the Covid-19 list.
The Browns will start Case Keenum, a blessing in disguise considering Baker Mayfield is 27th in EPA per play since Week 13. Coach Kevin Stefanski said all healthy starters will play, so this game will be starters vs. backups. The spread is only 6 at FanDuel, and the Browns winning by at least a touchdown is the bet to make.
Bengals Browns Prediction: Odds CLE -6, Total 38 @ DK | Matchup Report