Bengals Cowboys Picks, MNF Dog and UNDER?

Cincinnati has allowed 34 + points in four of their last five games and Dallas regularly gets pulverized at home – does this make the Week 14 Monday Nighter an easy OVER bet or a square trap?
And what about the 5,5-point dog number on Dallas? They are 13-3 SU in their past 16 December games but just 3-13 ATS in their last 16 Monday Night Football home games?
Cincinnati is horrible in MNF road games (2-12 SU) but dominates non-conference play (11-2 SU). So many trends, so much confusion, so much offense, so little defense.
Bengals Cowboys Picks: Odds DAL +5.5, Total 49.5 | Matchup Report