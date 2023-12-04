Bengals Jaguars Pick, MNF Props, OVER Bet

The total has been bet up to 40 as Cincinnati visits Jacksonville but OVER bettors beware – the past 11 Monday Nighters have all played UNDER the total.
So should your Bengals Jaguars pick focus on the total and ignore the spread, which has ballooned to 10 points? Perhaps, Cincinnati never wins MNF road games (1-12 SU) and the Jaguars are 12-3 ATS in their past 15 conference games.
Most important is the absence of Joe Burrow, which turns this much-see TV into a possibly one-sided blowout.
Bengals Jaguars Pick: Odds JAC -10., Total 40 @ Draft Kings | Matchup Report