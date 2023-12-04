Bengals Jaguars Pick, MNF Props, OVER Bet

Why the Bengals can cover the spread

Jake Browning is competent as a backup and he gets Ja’Marr Chase back for a second week. Chase will get targets which means he will get catches and many pundits like his OVER receiving yards here.

Cincy has been a tough road out and they catch 10 points here and Jacksonville might get caught looking ahead to AFC tilts vs Cleveland Baltimore the next two weeks. Overconfidence is an ugly look and a bad vibe for a double-digit favorite.

Why the Jaguars can cover the spread

Superior talent and healthier lineups and home field – a trifecta of reasons Jacksonville will win. But 10 points? They usually cover within the AFC while the Bengals have lost 7 of 8 conference games SU.

Overall, the Jaguars ride a 14-4 ATS overt he past 18 games and they have all the motivation here, while the Bengals playoff hopes are are kaput. Cincy gave up nearly 430 yards of offense to Pittsburgh last week and Jacksonville runs a much better offense.

They also rank near the top in pass defense.

Bengals Jaguars Pick

Ten points is a lot and the Bengals cover a lot on the road (14-6 ATS past 20 away from home) so we are steering clear of the spread and focusing on the total. This total opened at 36 and climbed to 40. We like this game to be the 12th straight MNF game to go UNDER.

Jaguars Bengals Prop Bets

Trevor Lawrence OVER 240.5 passing yards at Draft Kings – He went for 362 a week ago vs Houston and might not need to sling it as often here but 240.5 is low enough to get us excited about the OVER

Monday Night Football Trends

Past 11 MNF games this season all played UNDER the total

Jaguars are 12-3 ATS in their last 15 conference games

Bengals are 1-12 SU in their last 13 MNF road games

Jaguars are 14-4 ATS in their last 18 games

Bengals are 14-6 ATS in their last 20 games on the road.

Bengals are 1-7 SU & ATS in their last 8 conference games

Jaguars are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games played on a Monday.