Bengals Chiefs AFC Pick, UNDER Best Bet?

The Bengals and Chiefs run it back in the AFC title game with the point spread dancing around a pick’em as Patrick Mahomes appears capable of dancing around on his gimpy ankle.
Cincinnati was a 7-point dog when it won here last season but will catch a single point this time as they take their awesome road mark and money-making underdog mark (17-5 ATS past 22 games as dogs) to Kansas City.
There is firepower galore on both sides and stingy aggressive defenses on both sides. This game could easily plunge under the total and could easily come down to a last-second field goal.
Bengals Chiefs AFC Pick: Odds KC +1, Total 47.5 | Matchup Stats