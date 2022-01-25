Bengals Chiefs Prediction, AFC Title Game Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have been the NFL’s best team over the last four years, and this might be the best version of that best team. The Chiefs have won eight games in a row at home, covering six straight, and this home heater has translated to the playoffs, as they have won seven straight home playoff games, with a 6-1 ATS record.
However, let’s not forget the Cincinnati Bengals took down the Chiefs just four weeks ago. The Bengals have been very kind to bettors over the last couple of months, covering six straight and rolling to a 7-1 ATS run in their previous eight road games.
The Bengals defense has held two solid offenses in the Raiders and Titans to under 20 points. This defense can give Patrick Mahomes some problems, so we like the Bengals +7 at FanDuel.
Bengals Chiefs Prediction, Odds: KC -7, Total 54 | Matchup Report