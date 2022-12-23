Bengals QB Joe Burrow looks for an opening to pass against the Titans.Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

Bengals Patriots Pick, Cincy Covers 3

December 23, 2022 - Trend Dummy

If you had bet the Cincinnati Bengals the past 22 games, you would have won your bet 19 times – that’s the kind of ATS heater we are dealing with here as they visit New England Saturday.

Cincy means business here while the Pats have effectively closed up shop on the 2022 season. There are plenty of positive Patriot trends here (16-1 SU past 17 Saturday home games and 7-0 SU at home to Cincy) but most of them pre-date Tom Brady’s departure.

Meanwhile, check the Cincy Patriots trends at the bottom of this article – the Bengals dominate on the road, as favorites, you name it, they are covering it.

Bengals Patriots Pick: Odds NE +3, Total 41.5 | Matchup Stats

Why the Bengals can cover the spread

For starters, that’s all Cincy does – cover the spread: 17-5 ATS with in the AFC, 11-1 ATS overall, 15-6 ATS on the road, 8-1 ATS as favorites. We are frankly surprised this number isn’t higher and won’t be surprised if the sharps steam this number closer to kickoff.

Meanwhile the Pats have lost 5 straight as home dogs and 8 of 9 as underdogs. This might be the best number for the safest bet of Week 16.

Why the Patriots can cover the spread

Demoralizing losses and uncharacteristic stupidity can be overcome and the Pats have owned the Bengals and have been unbeatable at Foxboro on Saturdays.

And Cincy showed it can play poorly (getting behind 17-0 to the Bucs before rallying). Grinding the ball on the ground to keep Joe Burrow shivering in the bench is the key here.

Bengals Patriots Pick

The Belichick shine is starting to wear off and the Bengals are clearly the superior team on a superior run of excellent play. Its not like the weather is a factor favoring the Pats and its not like the Pats can hold off the Bengals offense. We play Cincy -3 as a double unit play.

Anytime TD Picks

Tee Higgins +190

This is great value for Higgins. He is fully healthy after dealing with a hamstring injury.

Samaje Perine +330

Perine hasn’t done much since Joe Mixon returned from injury and has scored in just two games all season. But we see him involved here at New England and +330 payout is a nice early Christmas gift.

Bengals Patriots Betting Trends

Bengals are 11-1 ATS in their last 12 games, 19-3 ATS past 22

Patriots are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games against Cincinnati.

Bengals are 15-6 ATS in their last 21 road games

Patriots are 16-1 SU in their last 17 Saturday home games

Patriots won 7 straight at home to Bengals

Bengals are 17-5 ATS in their last 22 conference games

Bengals are 11-1 ATS in their last 12 games played in week 16.

Bengals have played 5 straight Saturday UNDERs

Bengals are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games as the favorite.

Patriots lost 5 straight as home dogs

Patriots are 2-7 ATS, 1-8 SU in their last 9 games as the underdog.

Bet CIN NE

