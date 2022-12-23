Bengals Patriots Pick, Cincy Covers 3

If you had bet the Cincinnati Bengals the past 22 games, you would have won your bet 19 times – that’s the kind of ATS heater we are dealing with here as they visit New England Saturday.
Cincy means business here while the Pats have effectively closed up shop on the 2022 season. There are plenty of positive Patriot trends here (16-1 SU past 17 Saturday home games and 7-0 SU at home to Cincy) but most of them pre-date Tom Brady’s departure.
Meanwhile, check the Cincy Patriots trends at the bottom of this article – the Bengals dominate on the road, as favorites, you name it, they are covering it.
Bengals Patriots Pick: Odds NE +3, Total 41.5 | Matchup Stats