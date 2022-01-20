Bengals Titans Pick, Henry Return Decides It

Derrick Henry, A.J Brown, and Julio Jones will all be on the same field for the Tennessee Titans for the first time since Week 7. They beat the Chiefs 27-3 in that game and were ninth in EPA per play on offense through seven weeks compared to 16th the rest of the way.
Their offense just hasn’t been the same without them on the field together, and they still managed to get the first seed in the AFC. The Titans are hot heading into the playoffs, winning four of their last five games, and got an extra week of rest, while the Cincinnati Bengals had to play a grudge match against the Las Vegas Raiders.
This year, the Titans won 12 games by an average margin of 3.8 points, so with the spread sitting at only 3.5 at FanDuel, we are riding with Titans to win and cover.
Bengals Titans Betting Pick, Odds: TEN -3.5, Total 47 | Matchup Stats