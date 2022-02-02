Cincinnati Bengals Will Win Super Bowl 56

In games started and finished by Joe Burrow the last two seasons, the Bengals have lost by more than five points just four times. Three of those losses came within the division.

And Burrow’s Bengals didn’t lose by more than a field goal away from home throughout the 2021 campaign. Cincinnati also has nothing to lose, while this is the culmination of a huge gamble for the hometown Rams.

The Rams have been far from dominant

Four of their last five games have been decided by three points or fewer, and they’ve turned the ball over 13 times in their last six games. Without a true home-field advantage from a crowd standpoint, why should we expect them to suddenly kick ass here? Anything more than three points is pushing it.

Plus, it’s the Year of the Tiger

And Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Shelvin were Tigers in college and have become (Bengal) tigers in the pros. Maybe you aren’t superstitious, but that’s pretty wild.

Take the over

The Bengals have never been here and could easily make a bunch of mistakes. Ditto for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Turnovers often result in short fields, if not direct scores. Both of these teams hit the 20s pretty damn consistently, but they also ranked in the middle of the pack in points allowed. It won’t take much for this one to sneak into the 50s.

Prop to watch — Aaron Donald for MVP (+1600)

Burrow and Stafford can and do make mistakes, and the moment could be a lot for either. The winning quarterback has won MVP in four of the last five Super Bowls, but defenders do win this thing (twice in the last decade). For the most dominant defensive player in the game, I love those odds.

More reasons why the Cincinnati Bengals win will Super 56 later…..