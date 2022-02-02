Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Detailed view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals Will Win Super Bowl 56

February 02, 2022 - Brad Gagnon

In one of the most improbable Super Bowl matchups in NFL history, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will battle Sunday Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in L.A.

The more experienced and accomplished Rams are unsurprisingly favored, but with a tricky 4.5-point spread and an intriguing 48.5 total. Here’s why you should consider backing the underdog with nearly a handful of points in your back pocket.

In games started and finished by Joe Burrow the last two seasons, the Bengals have lost by more than five points just four times. Three of those losses came within the division.

And Burrow’s Bengals didn’t lose by more than a field goal away from home throughout the 2021 campaign. Cincinnati also has nothing to lose, while this is the culmination of a huge gamble for the hometown Rams.

The Rams have been far from dominant

Four of their last five games have been decided by three points or fewer, and they’ve turned the ball over 13 times in their last six games. Without a true home-field advantage from a crowd standpoint, why should we expect them to suddenly kick ass here? Anything more than three points is pushing it.

Plus, it’s the Year of the Tiger

And Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Shelvin were Tigers in college and have become (Bengal) tigers in the pros. Maybe you aren’t superstitious, but that’s pretty wild.

Take the over

The Bengals have never been here and could easily make a bunch of mistakes. Ditto for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Turnovers often result in short fields, if not direct scores. Both of these teams hit the 20s pretty damn consistently, but they also ranked in the middle of the pack in points allowed. It won’t take much for this one to sneak into the 50s.

Prop to watch — Aaron Donald for MVP (+1600)

Burrow and Stafford can and do make mistakes, and the moment could be a lot for either. The winning quarterback has won MVP in four of the last five Super Bowls, but defenders do win this thing (twice in the last decade). For the most dominant defensive player in the game, I love those odds.

More reasons why the Cincinnati Bengals win will Super 56 later…..

Brad Gagnon
Brad Gagnon has been passionate about both sports and mass media since he was in diapers -- a passion that won't die until he's in them again. He was a lead contributor to an earlier incarnation of NationalFootballPost.com and was happy to return when new management revived the brand in 2020. Based in Toronto, he's covered the NFL since 2008 and has been a national NFL writer at Bleacher Report since 2012. He despises all 32 NFL teams equally but remains a fan of the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Raptors. He can be reached at Brad@NationalFootballPost.com

