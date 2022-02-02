Cincinnati Bengals Will Win Super Bowl 56

In one of the most improbable Super Bowl matchups in NFL history, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will battle Sunday Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in L.A.
The more experienced and accomplished Rams are unsurprisingly favored, but with a tricky 4.5-point spread and an intriguing 48.5 total. Here’s why you should consider backing the underdog with nearly a handful of points in your back pocket.
