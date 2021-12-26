Nov 14, 2020; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (22) runs the ball down the field during the fourth quarter against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Kroger Field. Rodriguez Jr. wore jersey number 22 in honor of his teammate linebacker Chris Oats, who had a major emergency medical condition this past summer. Mandatory Credit: Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Citrus Bowl betting: Kentucky vs Iowa Pick

December 26, 2021 - National Football Post

The Citrus Bowl pits the Kentucky Wildcats against the Iowa Hawkeyes in a clash where the Wildcats have more motivation and are favored.

Kentucky was 9-3 SU and 8-4 ATS this season and have everyone on board for this Jan. 1 game. Iowa meanwhile expects to miss its leading rusher Tyler Goodson, who is preparing for the NFL draft. That is a meaningful loss for an Iowa team that was not a strong offensive outfit.

Citrus Bowl Betting: Odds KU -2.5, Total 44 @ Draft Kings | Matchup Report

KU finished the regular season on a three-game winning streak with a 2-1 ATS record. When favored the Wildcats have won 10 straight with a 6-4 ATS record. Against teams with a winning record Kentucky is a surprising 17-7-1 ATS in their last 25 games.

Kentucky vs Iowa Pick

The Wildcats have won their last three bowl games with a 2-1 ATS record. Prior to their short bowl game winning streak they had lost four in a row while going 1-3 ATS. As a bowl game favorite the Wildcats are 2-1 SU and 0-2-1 ATS in their last three games.

Iowa was 10-3 SU and 7-6 ATS this season. That includes losing to Michigan 42-3 as a 12-point underdog in the Big Ten Championship Game. In their last seven games the Hawkeyes are 1-6 ATS. As an underdog they’re 4-6 SU and 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

The Hawkeyes have won their last three bowl games SU and ATS. In their last 12 bowl games they’re 8-4 ATS. Iowa has won their last two bowl games as the underdog, but in their last seven as the underdog they’re 2-5 SU and 3-4 ATS.

Kentucky won the 2019 Citrus Bowl after defeating Penn State 27-24 as a 4.5-point underdog. Iowa won the 2005 Citrus Bowl after defeating LSU 30-25 as a 6-point underdog. Kentucky is 4-3 SU and ATS in their last seven versus Big Ten opponents. Iowa is 2-4 SU and 3-3 AT in their last six versus SEC opponents.

