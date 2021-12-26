Citrus Bowl betting: Kentucky vs Iowa Pick

The Citrus Bowl pits the Kentucky Wildcats against the Iowa Hawkeyes in a clash where the Wildcats have more motivation and are favored.

Kentucky was 9-3 SU and 8-4 ATS this season and have everyone on board for this Jan. 1 game. Iowa meanwhile expects to miss its leading rusher Tyler Goodson, who is preparing for the NFL draft. That is a meaningful loss for an Iowa team that was not a strong offensive outfit.

Citrus Bowl Betting: Odds KU -2.5, Total 44 @ Draft Kings | Matchup Report

KU finished the regular season on a three-game winning streak with a 2-1 ATS record. When favored the Wildcats have won 10 straight with a 6-4 ATS record. Against teams with a winning record Kentucky is a surprising 17-7-1 ATS in their last 25 games.

Kentucky vs Iowa Pick

The Wildcats have won their last three bowl games with a 2-1 ATS record. Prior to their short bowl game winning streak they had lost four in a row while going 1-3 ATS. As a bowl game favorite the Wildcats are 2-1 SU and 0-2-1 ATS in their last three games.

Iowa was 10-3 SU and 7-6 ATS this season. That includes losing to Michigan 42-3 as a 12-point underdog in the Big Ten Championship Game. In their last seven games the Hawkeyes are 1-6 ATS. As an underdog they’re 4-6 SU and 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

The Hawkeyes have won their last three bowl games SU and ATS. In their last 12 bowl games they’re 8-4 ATS. Iowa has won their last two bowl games as the underdog, but in their last seven as the underdog they’re 2-5 SU and 3-4 ATS.

Kentucky won the 2019 Citrus Bowl after defeating Penn State 27-24 as a 4.5-point underdog. Iowa won the 2005 Citrus Bowl after defeating LSU 30-25 as a 6-point underdog. Kentucky is 4-3 SU and ATS in their last seven versus Big Ten opponents. Iowa is 2-4 SU and 3-3 AT in their last six versus SEC opponents.