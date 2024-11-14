Clemson wide receiver Diondre Overton (14), senior, runs down the hill in his last home game of the season against Wake Forest, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.E12g3283

Clemson, Missouri, Florida – Week 12 College football Picks

November 13, 2024 - National Football Post

Three top schools are pegged to cover spreads in Week 12 of the college football betting season. These include Clemson vs Pitt, Missouri vs South Carolina and LSU vs Florida.

Clemson Tigers at Pittsburgh Panthers (+10/54.5)

Clemson rebounded last week with a 24-14 win over Virginia Tech as 5.5-point favorites. Despite covering the spread they remain 2-3 ATS in their last five games. The Tigers have won their last four road games.

Pittsburgh has lost their last two games following last week’s 24-19 loss to Virginia as 7-point favorites. Making matter even worse Panthers’ quarterback Eli Holstein was injured in the loss. They have been strong at home lately at 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS in their last seven, but as home dogs they’re 5-5 SU and 6-4 ATS in their last 10.

Pick: Clemson -10

Missouri Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks (-12.5/44.5)

Missouri delivered an upset win over Oklahoma last week after getting past the Sooners 30-23 as 3-point underdogs. We predict another upset is incoming this week versus the Gamecocks.

Missouri is a solid 5-2 ATS in their last seven as an underdog and they’ve won five straight versus South Carolina both SU and ATS

The Gamecocks have been a good bet lately with four straight ATS wins and a 7-1 ATS mark in their last eight. However, at home, they’re not unbeatable as their 6-4 SU and 5-5 ATS mark in their last 10 games proves.

Pick: Missouri +12.5

LSU Tigers at Florida Gators (+4.5/55.5)

Both sides in this matchup are coming off crushing defeats. Last week LSU was slammed by Alabama 42-13 as 3-point underdogs. Florida fell to Texas 49-17 as 23-point underdogs. We’re betting on the Gators to at least post an ATS win this weekend.

Before last week’s loss to Texas the Gators had won five straight ATS. They’ve also won their last two games as home underdogs SU, and as a home ‘dog they’re 7-3 ATS in their last 10.

LSU has not been a winning bet very often this season at 3-6 ATS. They’re also 4-6 ATS on the road in their last 10, and as a road favorite they’re 1-2 ATS in their last three.

Pick: Florida +4.5

