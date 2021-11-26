Browns Ravens Prediction, Fade Limping Browns

What does Baker Mayfield have left in him?

The Cleveland Browns quarterback is bruised and battered, and it doesn’t help that he’s surrounded by a supporting cast that is also limping badly. Jarvis Landry (knee), Kareem Hunt (calf), Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin), Anthony Schwartz (concussion) and Troy Hill (neck) remain question marks for a Cleveland team that is coming off consecutive horrendous performances against the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions.

Can they dig down and find something to hang with the division-leading Baltimore Ravens on the road Sunday night? It won’t be easy because Baltimore is a lot healthier with quarterback Lamar Jackson returning to the lineup, but the Ravens have also made a habit of cutting it close this season and they’re laying four points.

Let’s look at both sides.

Browns Ravens Prediction: Odds BAL -3.5 at FanDuel Total 47 | Matchup Stats

WHY THE BROWNS WILL COVER

They really, really need this, and they have a shot at getting Hunt back after an extended absence. They’re getting more than a field goal from a team that many viewed as a peer if not inferior prior to the season, and this Baltimore squad hasn’t exactly been crushing opponents.

In fact, the Ravens have failed to cover the spread in each of their last three outings.