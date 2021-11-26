Sep 13, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Stop hate message on Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant (88) helmet against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Leah Stauffer-USA TODAY Sports

Browns Ravens Prediction, Fade Limping Browns

November 25, 2021 - Brad Gagnon

What does Baker Mayfield have left in him?

The Cleveland Browns quarterback is bruised and battered, and it doesn’t help that he’s surrounded by a supporting cast that is also limping badly. Jarvis Landry (knee), Kareem Hunt (calf), Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin), Anthony Schwartz (concussion) and Troy Hill (neck) remain question marks for a Cleveland team that is coming off consecutive horrendous performances against the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions.

Can they dig down and find something to hang with the division-leading Baltimore Ravens on the road Sunday night? It won’t be easy because Baltimore is a lot healthier with quarterback Lamar Jackson returning to the lineup, but the Ravens have also made a habit of cutting it close this season and they’re laying four points.

Let’s look at both sides.

Browns Ravens Prediction: Odds BAL -3.5 at FanDuel Total 47 | Matchup Stats

WHY THE BROWNS WILL COVER

They really, really need this, and they have a shot at getting Hunt back after an extended absence. They’re getting more than a field goal from a team that many viewed as a peer if not inferior prior to the season, and this Baltimore squad hasn’t exactly been crushing opponents.

In fact, the Ravens have failed to cover the spread in each of their last three outings.

WHY THE RAVENS WILL COVER

They’ve failed to cover the spread in each of their last three outings. Yes, that could be a feather in the Baltimore bettor’s cap here, mainly because good teams often bounce back and that trend has to end at some point.

The Ravens of old — the team that led the NFL in multi-score-margin wins in 2020 — would have been much heavier favorites in this spot. But eventually, Lamar Jackson and Co. will win a no-doubter. At home in prime time against a familiar and depleted opponent? This could be that time.

BROWNS RAVENS PREDICTION

Cleveland also has to prove it can hang with Baltimore. The Ravens swept the season series last year and have won four of the last five meetings between the two. I’d try to lock in Baltimore at -3 if possible, but I’m still not jumping to Cleveland at -4. In my mind, this should be a touchdown spread.

Ravens Browns Betting Trends

Ravens are 12-1 SU in their last 13 games played in week 12.

Ravens are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games played on a Sunday.

Browns are 4-22 SU in their last 26 games against Baltimore.

Browns are 2-11 SU in their last 13 games at Baltimore.

Browns are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 divisional games

Ravens are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games played in Week 12.

Ravens are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games as the favorite.