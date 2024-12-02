Browns Broncos Picks, MNF UNDER play?

Why the Browns can cover the spread

Cleveland can bring the heat on defense, ranking third in QB pressure ad should be able to rattle Nix here. Is that enough to give Winston more turns with the offense? Maybe.\

Denver now gets to feel the weight of expectations as they sit on playoff contention. Is that team which has already surpassed its win total wager ready to march on or wilt under the pressure?

The Browns have been a good bet in December the past few seasons going 8-3 ATS

Why the Broncos can cover the spread

Denver got into this position for a reason and its defense should be able to handle the Browns, which are rejuvenated under Winston, just like they were rejuvenated last year behind Joe Flacco.

Historically, the Broncos don’t lose to Cleveland (12-2 SU) and they have dominated them at home 8-1 SU. Cleveland has been a disaster vs the AFC West and have covered 6 straight when they lay points.

Some believe this number should be higher than 6.

Browns Broncos Picks

The total has stayed on 42 all week which means the oddsmakers have this one pegged correctly. Cleveland has been a reliable OVER play on the road but Denver has been a lock to play UNDER on MNF. Weather and defense keep this game under the number, 23-14 feels about right here.

Denver Cleveland Betting Trends

Broncos are 12-2 SU in their last 14 games against Cleveland, including 8-1 SU at home

Browns are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games vs AFC West division.

OVER is 12-3 Cleveland’s last 15 games on the road.

Browns are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games played in December.

Broncos are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games including 6 straight as favorites

Broncos are 13-3 ATS in their last 16 games in Week 13.

Broncos are 1-7 SU in their last 8 games played on a Monday and played 7 straight UNDERs