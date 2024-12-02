Nov 17, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Browns Broncos Picks, MNF UNDER play?

December 02, 2024 - Trend Dummy

Do you believe in Jameis Winston to cover 6 points on the road in prime time? If you do, the Browns Broncos picks in the Week 13 Monday Nighter might be an obvious play.

Denver lays 6 points in their surprise season but can rookie QB Bo Nix thrive with an aggressive Cleveland pass rush breathing down his skinny neck?

Can Denver reverse an ugly MNF trend which has seen them lose of 7 of 8 games? Or the MNF UNDER trend which Denver has played UNDER in seven straight?

Browns Broncos Picks: Odds DEN -6, Total 42 | Matchup Report

FanDuel sportsbook logo

Rated 5/5

Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Plus 3 Months of NBA League Pass

A true leader in sports betting in the US, you will see their ads and celebrity endorsers on TV, on billboards, at your favorite baseball or football stadium. When new bettors think sports betting, they think FanDuel Sportsbook.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why the Browns can cover the spread

Cleveland can bring the heat on defense, ranking third in QB pressure ad should be able to rattle Nix here. Is that enough to give Winston more turns with the offense? Maybe.\

Denver now gets to feel the weight of expectations as they sit on playoff contention. Is that team which has already surpassed its win total wager ready to march on or wilt under the pressure?

The Browns have been a good bet in December the past few seasons going 8-3 ATS

Why the Broncos can cover the spread

Denver got into this position for a reason and its defense should be able to handle the Browns, which are rejuvenated under Winston, just like they were rejuvenated last year behind Joe Flacco.

Historically, the Broncos don’t lose to Cleveland (12-2 SU) and they have dominated them at home 8-1 SU. Cleveland has been a disaster vs the AFC West and have covered 6 straight when they lay points.

Some believe this number should be higher than 6.

Browns Broncos Picks

The total has stayed on 42 all week which means the oddsmakers have this one pegged correctly. Cleveland has been a reliable OVER play on the road but Denver has been a lock to play UNDER on MNF. Weather and defense keep this game under the number, 23-14 feels about right here.

Denver Cleveland Betting Trends

Broncos are 12-2 SU in their last 14 games against Cleveland, including 8-1 SU at home

Browns are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games vs AFC West division.

OVER is 12-3 Cleveland’s last 15 games on the road.

Browns are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games played in December.

Broncos are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games including 6 straight as favorites

Broncos are 13-3 ATS in their last 16 games in Week 13.

Broncos are 1-7 SU in their last 8 games played on a Monday and played 7 straight UNDERs

FanDuel sportsbook logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Dec 8th, 1:00 PM

Atlanta +6 -110

Minnesota -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 8th, 1:00 PM

Jacksonville +3.5 +100

Tennessee -3.5 +100

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 8th, 1:00 PM

NY Jets +5.5 -114

Miami -5.5 -114

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 8th, 1:00 PM

New Orleans -5 -106

NY Giants +5 -106

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 8th, 1:00 PM

Carolina +13.5 -110

Philadelphia -13.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 8th, 1:00 PM

Cleveland +7 +100

Pittsburgh -7 +100

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 8th, 1:00 PM

Las Vegas +7 -105

Tampa Bay -7 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 8th, 4:05 PM

Seattle +2.5 -115

Arizona -2.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 8th, 4:25 PM

Buffalo -3.5 -110

LA Rams +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 8th, 4:25 PM

Chicago +3 -115

San Francisco -3 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 8th, 8:20 PM

LA Chargers +4 -110

Kansas City -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 9th, 8:15 PM

Cincinnati -5.5 -110

Dallas +5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 8:15 PM

LA Rams +3 +106

San Francisco -3 +106

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 15th, 1:00 PM

Miami +2 -110

Houston -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 15th, 1:00 PM

Washington -3.5 -110

New Orleans +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 15th, 1:00 PM

Cincinnati -3.5 -110

Tennessee +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 15th, 1:00 PM

Dallas 0 -115

Carolina 0 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 15th, 1:00 PM

Kansas City -6 -110

Cleveland +6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 15th, 1:00 PM

NY Jets -4 -115

Jacksonville +4 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 15th, 1:00 PM

Baltimore -14 -105

NY Giants +14 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 15th, 4:25 PM

Tampa Bay +3 +110

LA Chargers -3 +110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 15th, 4:25 PM

New England +6.5 -110

Arizona -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 15th, 4:25 PM

Indianapolis +4 -110

Denver -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 15th, 4:25 PM

Buffalo +2.5 -120

Detroit -2.5 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 15th, 4:25 PM

Pittsburgh +5 -110

Philadelphia -5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 15th, 8:20 PM

Green Bay -3 -120

Seattle +3 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats