Browns Broncos Picks, MNF UNDER play?

Do you believe in Jameis Winston to cover 6 points on the road in prime time? If you do, the Browns Broncos picks in the Week 13 Monday Nighter might be an obvious play.
Denver lays 6 points in their surprise season but can rookie QB Bo Nix thrive with an aggressive Cleveland pass rush breathing down his skinny neck?
Can Denver reverse an ugly MNF trend which has seen them lose of 7 of 8 games? Or the MNF UNDER trend which Denver has played UNDER in seven straight?
Browns Broncos Picks: Odds DEN -6, Total 42 | Matchup Report