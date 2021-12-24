Browns Packers Picks, GB Cover Machines

The Cleveland Browns come off a heartbreaking loss last Saturday and need to win at Green Bay to keep their playoff hopes alive. They are in tough considering all their injuries and Covid issues.

J.C Tretter and John Johnson are both out, while Miles Garrett and Malik Jackson are questionable and will be banged up if they play.

Meanwhile, betting the Packers has been a money-making party for more that a year now. They are 13-5 ATS in their last 18 non-conference games and 16-6 ATS in their previous 22 games overall.

The Packers are winners of four of their previous five games and have won by an average of 10 points in those games. With all the uncertainty surrounding the Browns roster and the Packers being one of the hottest teams in the league, we like the Packers -7.5 at FanDuel.

Browns Packers Betting Pick, Odds: -7.5, Total 46.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Report