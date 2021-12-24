Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the Green Bay Packers play the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.Mjs 211114 Packers Seahawks 00382

Browns Packers Picks, GB Cover Machines

December 24, 2021 - Brenden Deeg

The Cleveland Browns come off a heartbreaking loss last Saturday and need to win at Green Bay to keep their playoff hopes alive. They are in tough considering all their injuries and Covid issues.

J.C Tretter and John Johnson are both out, while Miles Garrett and Malik Jackson are questionable and will be banged up if they play. 

Meanwhile, betting the Packers has been a money-making party for more that a year now. They are 13-5 ATS in their last 18 non-conference games and 16-6 ATS in their previous 22 games overall.

The Packers are winners of four of their previous five games and have won by an average of 10 points in those games. With all the uncertainty surrounding the Browns roster and the Packers being one of the hottest teams in the league, we like the Packers -7.5 at FanDuel.

Browns Packers Betting Pick, Odds:  -7.5, Total 46.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Report 

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

300% BONUS UP TO $200

The FanDuel online sportsbook and betting app represents the evolution of daily fantasy sports (DFS) sites into full-on sports wagering.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why the Browns will cover the spread

Almost beating the Las Vegas Raiders with Nick Mullens at QB is a sign this team has the resilience to go in Lambeau Field and play a close game. Head coach Kevin Stefanski expects Baker Mayfield to start. 

The Browns defense has picked up the slack over the last few weeks. They rank 20th in EPA per play overall, but since Week 11, they rank fifth. The Browns have shown a knack for covering spreads against the NFC (6-2 ATS in their last eight non-conference games).

Why the Packers will cover the spread

The Packers’ offense has been the most efficient unit in the NFL, sitting at first in EPA per play, surpassing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week. Aaron Rodgers is the clear MVP through 15 weeks, and he also has been the most efficient quarterback in the NFL, sitting at first in EPA per play. 

Going into Lambeau Field is tough any time of the year, but especially in December. The Packers have won 11 straight December games and are 16-5 ATS in their last 21 games at home.

Browns Packers Betting Pick

The Browns injury and Covid issues are a concern. I cannot trust them to cover this spread in Green Bay.

Packers -7.5

Browns Packers Props – Anytime TD Picks

Allen Lazard +200 (DraftKings)

He has 11 targets and a touchdown in his last two games.

Jarvis Landry +250 (FanDuel)

He has been activated off the Covid list and will be the Browns’ top receiver going forward.

Marcedes Lewis +600 (DraftKings)

He has played 50% of the snaps in back-to-back games.

Packers Browns Betting Trends

UNDER is 13-2 Cleveland’s last 15 games played in Week 16

Packers have won 11 straight December games

Browns are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 non-conference games

Packers are 16-6 ATS in their last 22 games

Packers are 16-5 ATS in their last 21 games at home.

Packers are 13-5 ATS in their last 18 non-conference games

Bet CLE GB

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Dec 25th, 4:30 PM

Cleveland +7 -110

Green Bay -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 25th, 8:15 PM

Indianapolis +5 -110

Arizona -5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 1:00 PM

LA Rams -3.5 -110

Minnesota +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 1:00 PM

LA Chargers -10.5 -110

Houston +10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 1:00 PM

NY Giants +9 -110

Philadelphia -9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 1:00 PM

Buffalo +2 -110

New England -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 1:00 PM

Tampa Bay -11 -110

Carolina +11 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 1:00 PM

Jacksonville +1.5 -110

NY Jets -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 1:00 PM

Detroit +6.5 -110

Atlanta -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 1:00 PM

Baltimore +2.5 -110

Cincinnati -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 4:05 PM

Chicago +7 -110

Seattle -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 4:25 PM

Denver -1 -110

Las Vegas +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 4:25 PM

Pittsburgh +9.5 -110

Kansas City -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 8:20 PM

Washington +9.5 -110

Dallas -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 8:15 PM

Miami +3.5 -110

New Orleans -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats