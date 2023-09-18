Browns Steelers Monday Night Pick, Props, Odds, Trends

Why the Browns can cover the spread

Supposedly they have the better roster and they have a chance to open the season with consecutive wins, which is strong motivation in the AFC North.

And their recent form is better after one week as well. The Browns smacked the Bengals while the Steelers got smacked by the 49ers. This point spread looks like home bias and anti-Browns bias but they have the better team here. They have covered the spread in 5 of 7 divisional road games as well.

Why the Steelers can cover the spread

If Week 1 duds turn into Week 2 bounces, then sign us up with the Steelers to continue that amazing MNF streak. They were terrible against San Francisco and will need to lean on WR George Pickens with WR Dionte Johnson on the shelf.

Browns Steelers Monday Night Pick

Cleveland has played UNDER five straight games as road favorites but the number is so low here. The Browns tend to find ways to lose and the Steelers somehow always win on MNF at home. We see both streaks ending tonight and play the Browns -2.

Steelers Brown Prop Picks

George Pickens OVER 43.5 receiving yards – the big man was held in check against the 49ers but he will get more freedom and more looks against the Browns. We see this as easy money on MNF.

Nick Chubb UNDER 82.5 +100 rushing yards – We think Watson can have fun slinging the ball around so Chubb won’t have the same success and volume as Week 1.

Browns Steelers Betting Trends

Steelers are 20-1 SU in their last 21 Monday home games

Browns are 1-19 SU in their last 20 games at Pittsburgh

UNDER is 7-1 Cleveland’s last 8 games.

UNDER is 10-3 Pittsburgh’s last 13 games at home.

UNDER is 14-4 Pittsburgh’s last 18 games played in Week 2.