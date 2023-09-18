Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) stiff arms Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Browns Steelers Monday Night Pick, Props, Odds, Trends

September 18, 2023 - Trend Dummy

Years ago, when the Browns were supposedly improving and the Steelers were supposedly fading, we thought Cleveland might break their 1-12 SU streak in Pittsburgh.

We thought the same when the streak extended to 1-16 SU and now its 1-19 SU. Do we still expect the Browns to win in Pittsburgh here in the Week 2 Monday Nighter.

They are small chalk with Deshaun Watson in charge against Kenny Pickett. But consider another long-standing trend – in their last 21 Monday Night home games, the Steelers are 20-1 SU. Moneyline bet anyone?

Browns Steelers Monday Night Pick: Odds Pittsburgh +2, Total 38.5 | Matchup Report

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

100% BONUS UP TO $1000

A pioneer in the sports betting space, one of just three wagering partners hand-picked by the NFL and a lively mobile product full of great odds and betting variety. Check out Draft Kings today.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why the Browns can cover the spread

Supposedly they have the better roster and they have a chance to open the season with consecutive wins, which is strong motivation in the AFC North.

And their recent form is better after one week as well. The Browns smacked the Bengals while the Steelers got smacked by the 49ers. This point spread looks like home bias and anti-Browns bias but they have the better team here. They have covered the spread in 5 of 7 divisional road games as well.

Why the Steelers can cover the spread

If Week 1 duds turn into Week 2 bounces, then sign us up with the Steelers to continue that amazing MNF streak. They were terrible against San Francisco and will need to lean on WR George Pickens with WR Dionte Johnson on the shelf.

Browns Steelers Monday Night Pick

Cleveland has played UNDER five straight games as road favorites but the number is so low here. The Browns tend to find ways to lose and the Steelers somehow always win on MNF at home. We see both streaks ending tonight and play the Browns -2.

Steelers Brown Prop Picks

George Pickens OVER 43.5 receiving yards – the big man was held in check against the 49ers but he will get more freedom and more looks against the Browns. We see this as easy money on MNF.

Nick Chubb UNDER 82.5 +100 rushing yards – We think Watson can have fun slinging the ball around so Chubb won’t have the same success and volume as Week 1.

Browns Steelers Betting Trends

Steelers are 20-1 SU in their last 21 Monday home games

Browns are 1-19 SU in their last 20 games at Pittsburgh

UNDER is 7-1 Cleveland’s last 8 games.

UNDER is 10-3 Pittsburgh’s last 13 games at home.

UNDER is 14-4 Pittsburgh’s last 18 games played in Week 2.

Bet MNF!!

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Sep 21st, 8:15 PM

NY Giants +9.5 -110

San Francisco -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 1:00 PM

New Orleans +0.5 -111

Green Bay -0.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 1:00 PM

LA Chargers -2.5 -115

Minnesota +2.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 1:00 PM

Indianapolis +9.5 -110

Baltimore -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 1:00 PM

Tennessee +4.5 -105

Cleveland -4.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 1:00 PM

Atlanta +3.5 -112

Detroit -3.5 -112

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 1:00 PM

Houston +7.5 -102

Jacksonville -7.5 -102

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 1:00 PM

Denver +5.5 -112

Miami -5.5 -112

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 1:00 PM

New England +0.5 -111

NY Jets -0.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 1:00 PM

Buffalo -5.5 -111

Washington +5.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 4:05 PM

Carolina +3.5 -112

Seattle -3.5 -112

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 4:25 PM

Dallas -9.5 -105

Arizona +9.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 4:25 PM

Chicago +11.5 -110

Kansas City -11.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 8:20 PM

Pittsburgh -0.5 -111

Las Vegas +0.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 25th, 7:15 PM

Philadelphia -5.5 -102

Tampa Bay +5.5 -102

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 25th, 8:15 PM

LA Rams +7.5 -103

Cincinnati -7.5 -103

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 28th, 8:15 PM

Detroit +0.5 -111

Green Bay -0.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats