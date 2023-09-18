Browns Steelers Monday Night Pick, Props, Odds, Trends

Years ago, when the Browns were supposedly improving and the Steelers were supposedly fading, we thought Cleveland might break their 1-12 SU streak in Pittsburgh.
We thought the same when the streak extended to 1-16 SU and now its 1-19 SU. Do we still expect the Browns to win in Pittsburgh here in the Week 2 Monday Nighter.
They are small chalk with Deshaun Watson in charge against Kenny Pickett. But consider another long-standing trend – in their last 21 Monday Night home games, the Steelers are 20-1 SU. Moneyline bet anyone?
Browns Steelers Monday Night Pick: Odds Pittsburgh +2, Total 38.5 | Matchup Report