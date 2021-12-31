Browns Steelers Prediction, Big Ben Wins

This week, Ben Roethlisberger hinted to reporters that this would be his last game at Heinz Field. The Steelers, 19-1 SU in their last 20 Monday night home games, will rally around him and send him out on a high.
Pittsburgh will take on the Cleveland Browns, who have been miserable at Heinz Field. The Browns are 1-17 SU in their last 18 games at Pitt and the Browns aren’t playing good football right now. They have lost three of their previous four games and are 1-6 SU and 2-5 ATS last 7 Monday night games.
We like the Steelers on the moneyline +150 at FanDuel.
Browns Steelers Prediction: Odds PIT +3.5, Total 41 | Matchup Report