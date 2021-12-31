Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks on as the Chicago Bears line up for a field goal attempt to win the game at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 29-27. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Browns Steelers Prediction, Big Ben Wins

December 31, 2021 - Brenden Deeg

This week, Ben Roethlisberger hinted to reporters that this would be his last game at Heinz Field. The Steelers, 19-1 SU in their last 20 Monday night home games, will rally around him and send him out on a high.

Pittsburgh will take on the Cleveland Browns, who have been miserable at Heinz Field. The Browns are 1-17 SU in their last 18 games at Pitt and the Browns aren’t playing good football right now. They have lost three of their previous four games and are 1-6 SU and 2-5 ATS last 7 Monday night games.

We like the Steelers on the moneyline +150 at FanDuel

Browns Steelers Prediction: Odds PIT +3.5, Total 41 | Matchup Report  

 

Why the Browns will cover the spread

The Browns defense has held up its side of the bargain over the last four weeks. Even with losing three of their previous four games, they have only allowed 19.5 points per game during that stretch. 

This season, Pittsburgh’s primary source of scoring points has been through Najee Harris on the ground, and Cleveland is tough to run on. They rank 2nd in run defense DVOA and have not allowed a 100-yard rusher since November 21st. Sorry to all Najee Harris fantasy owners. 

Why the Steelers will cover the spread

I love taking teams off a beatdown loss, especially with Mike Tomlin as the head coach. He will have this team ready to go after losing 36-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Tomlin is 41-24-2 against the spread as an underdog in his 14 seasons as the Steelers head coach. 

The Steelers were playing some good football heading into last week. They had wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans and almost pulled off a miraculous comeback against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football two weeks ago. 

Baker Mayfield is playing some of the worst football of his career. He has eight interceptions in his last five starts and has all the pressure in the world on his shoulders to try and convince the Browns front office to keep him around for next season. The Browns are 2-11 ATS in their last 13 divisional games.

Browns Steelers Prediction

How can you trust the Browns after the way they have played down the stretch? The Steelers will rally around Big Ben one last time at Heinz Field. 

Steelers ML

Cleveland Pittsburgh Betting Trends 

Steelers are 19-1 SU in their last 20 Monday night home games.

Steelers are 17-1 SU in their last 18 games at home against Cleveland.

Browns are 2-11 ATS in their last 13 divisional games

Browns are 1-6 SU, 2-5 ATS last 7 Monday night games

