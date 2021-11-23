Nov 25, 2017; Auburn, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

College football picks – UM vs OSU

November 23, 2021 - National Football Post

Rivalry week in college football features several top matchups, starting with the annual clash between Michigan and Ohio State

There is a huge spread in the traditionally competitive Alabama vs Auburn clash, while the Battle of Oklahoma rages again. Check the analysis and predictions with odds midweek courtesy of Draft Kings sportsbook, where you can pocket a huge signup bonus this week!

Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Wolverines (+7.5/63.5) – Matchup Report

The Buckeyes have won nine straight with a 6-3 record against the spread. On the road they’ve won 13 straight at 9-3-1 ATS.

Michigan is 6-1 ATS in their last seven games, and they’ve won six straight at home with a 5-1 ATS record. As a home underdog the Wolverines have struggled, at 1-9 SU And 3-7 ATS in their last 10.

Last season the Buckeyes defeated the Wolverines 56-27 as a 9-point favorite. In this rivalry Ohio State has won eight straight while going 4-4 ATS.

Alabama Crimson Tide at Auburn Tigers (+19.5/56) – Matchup Report

Alabama has won five straight, but haven’t been as good for bettors at 3-2 ATS. On the road Alabama is 7-1 SU and 4-4 ATS in their last eight games.

Auburn has lost three in a row SU and ATS after falling to South Carolina 21-17 as a 7-point favorite last week. As home underdogs the Tigers are 4-7 SU and 5-5-1 ATS in their last 11.

Last season Alabama defeated Auburn 42-12 as 24.5-point favorites. In their last four trips to Auburn the Crimson Tide are 1-3 SU and ATS and they’re 2-6 ATS in their last eight.

Oklahoma Sooners at Oklahoma State Cowboys (-3.5/50.5) – Matchup Report

Oklahoma is 4-2 ATS in their last six games but haven’t been a great bet all season at 5-6 ATS overall. On the road the Sooners have lost three in a row ATS.

Oklahoma State have won nine straight ATS after dumping Texas Tech 23-0 as 10-point favorite last week. At home the Cowboys have won seven straight with a 4-3 ATS record.

Last season Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State 41-12 as 7-point favorites. In this matchup the Sooners have won six straight while going 5-1 ATS.

