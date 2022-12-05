Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs players react after defeating the LSU Tigers in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Bowl Betting Odds, Schedule

December 05, 2022 - National Football Post

College football bowl season kicks off Dec. 16 in the Bahamas and Orlando and stretches through 43 games to the national championship game Jan. 9.

Michigan vs TCU and Georgia vs Ohio State will set the table for the national title, while the Sugar Bowl with Alabama vs Kansas State and the Orange Bowl with Tennessee vs Clemson offer tremendous public betting appeal.

Check out the college football bowl betting schedule along with very early odds (which will change during December as players declare themselves in or out based on draft situations etc.

National Championship
Inglewood, Calif.		 TBD (ESPN) Semifinal winners
Fiesta semifinal
Glendale, Ariz.		 4 p.m. (ESPN) (2) Michigan vs. (3) TCU
Peach semifinal
Atlanta		 8 p.m. (ESPN) (1) Georgia vs. (4) Ohio State
Rose
Pasadena, Calif.		 5 p.m. (ESPN) (8) Utah vs. (11) Penn State
Cotton
Arlington, Texas		 1 p.m. (ESPN) (10) USC vs. (16) Tulane
Sugar
New Orleans		 Noon (ESPN) (5) Alabama vs. (9) Kansas State
Orange
Miami Gardens, Fla.		 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) (6) Tennessee vs. (7) Clemson
Citrus
Orlando, Fla.		 1 p.m. (ABC) LSU vs. Purdue
ReliaQuest
Tampa, Fla.		 Noon (ESPN2) Mississippi State vs. Illinois
Music City

Nashville, Tenn.

 Noon (ABC) Iowa vs. Kentucky
Arizona
Tucson, Ariz.		 4:30 p.m. (Barstool) Ohio vs. Wyoming
Gator
Jacksonville, Fla.		 3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Notre Dame vs. South Carolina
Sun
El Paso, Texas		 2 p.m. (CBS) UCLA vs. Pitt
Duke’s Mayo
Charlotte, N.C.		 Noon (ESPN) Maryland vs. NC State
Alamo
San Antonio		 9 p.m. (ESPN) Texas vs. Washington
Cheez-It
Orlando, Fla.		 5:30 p.m. (ESPN) Oklahoma vs. Florida State
Pinstripe
New York		 2 p.m. (ESPN) Minnesota vs. Syracuse
Texas
Houston		 9 p.m. (ESPN) Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech
Holiday
San Diego		 8 p.m. (Fox) Oregon vs. North Carolina
Liberty
Memphis, Tenn.		 5:30 p.m. (ESPN) Arkansas vs. Kansas
Military
Annapolis, Md.		 2 p.m. (ESPN) Duke vs. UCF
Guaranteed Rate
Phoenix		 10:15 p.m. (ESPN) Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State
Birmingham
Birmingham, Ala.		 6:45 p.m. (ESPN) Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina
First Responder
University Park, Texas		 3:15 (ESPN) Memphis vs. Utah State
Camellia
Montgomery, Ala.		 Noon (ESPN) Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern
Quick Lane
Detroit		 2:30 p.m. (ESPN) Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State      
Hawai’i
Honolulu		 8 p.m. (ESPN) San Diego State vs. Middle Tennessee
Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla.		 6:30 p.m. (ESPN) Missouri vs. Wake Forest
Independence
Shreveport, La.		 3 p.m. (ESPN) Houston vs. Louisiana
Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas		 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) Baylor vs. Air Force
New Orleans
New Orleans		 9 p.m. (ESPN) Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama
Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla.		 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) Toledo vs. Liberty
Famous Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho  		 3:30 p.m. (ESPN) San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan
Myrtle Beach
Conway, S.C.         		 2:30 p.m. (ESPN) Marshall vs. UConn
Frisco
Frisco, Texas		 9:15 p.m. (ESPN) North Texas vs. Boise State
Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nev.		 7:30 p.m. (ABC) Florida vs. Oregon State
LendingTree
Mobile, Ala.		 5:45 p.m. (ESPN) Southern Miss vs. Rice
Jimmy Kimmel L.A.
Inglewood, Calif.		 3:30 p.m. (ABC) Washington State vs. Fresno State
New Mexico
Albuquerque, N.M.		 2:15 p.m. (ESPN) BYU vs. SMU
Fenway
Boston		 11 a.m. (ESPN) Louisville vs. Cincinnati
Cure

Orlando, Fla.

 3 p.m. (ESPN) Troy vs. UTSA
Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas

 11:30 a.m. (ESPN) UAB vs. Miami (Ohio)

