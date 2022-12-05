College Football Bowl Betting Odds, Schedule

College football bowl season kicks off Dec. 16 in the Bahamas and Orlando and stretches through 43 games to the national championship game Jan. 9.
Michigan vs TCU and Georgia vs Ohio State will set the table for the national title, while the Sugar Bowl with Alabama vs Kansas State and the Orange Bowl with Tennessee vs Clemson offer tremendous public betting appeal.
Check out the college football bowl betting schedule along with very early odds (which will change during December as players declare themselves in or out based on draft situations etc.
|National Championship
Inglewood, Calif.
|TBD (ESPN)
|Semifinal winners
|Fiesta semifinal
Glendale, Ariz.
|4 p.m. (ESPN)
|(2) Michigan vs. (3) TCU
|Peach semifinal
Atlanta
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|(1) Georgia vs. (4) Ohio State
|Rose
Pasadena, Calif.
|5 p.m. (ESPN)
|(8) Utah vs. (11) Penn State
|Cotton
Arlington, Texas
|1 p.m. (ESPN)
|(10) USC vs. (16) Tulane
|Sugar
New Orleans
|Noon (ESPN)
|(5) Alabama vs. (9) Kansas State
|Orange
Miami Gardens, Fla.
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|(6) Tennessee vs. (7) Clemson
|Citrus
Orlando, Fla.
|1 p.m. (ABC)
|LSU vs. Purdue
|ReliaQuest
Tampa, Fla.
|Noon (ESPN2)
|Mississippi State vs. Illinois
|Music City
Nashville, Tenn.
|Noon (ABC)
|Iowa vs. Kentucky
|Arizona
Tucson, Ariz.
|4:30 p.m. (Barstool)
|Ohio vs. Wyoming
|Gator
Jacksonville, Fla.
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Notre Dame vs. South Carolina
|Sun
El Paso, Texas
|2 p.m. (CBS)
|UCLA vs. Pitt
|Duke’s Mayo
Charlotte, N.C.
|Noon (ESPN)
|Maryland vs. NC State
|Alamo
San Antonio
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Texas vs. Washington
|Cheez-It
Orlando, Fla.
|5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Oklahoma vs. Florida State
|Pinstripe
New York
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|Minnesota vs. Syracuse
|Texas
Houston
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech
|Holiday
San Diego
|8 p.m. (Fox)
|Oregon vs. North Carolina
|Liberty
Memphis, Tenn.
|5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Arkansas vs. Kansas
|Military
Annapolis, Md.
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|Duke vs. UCF
|Guaranteed Rate
Phoenix
|10:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State
|Birmingham
Birmingham, Ala.
|6:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina
|First Responder
University Park, Texas
|3:15 (ESPN)
|Memphis vs. Utah State
|Camellia
Montgomery, Ala.
|Noon (ESPN)
|Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern
|Quick Lane
Detroit
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State
|Hawai’i
Honolulu
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|San Diego State vs. Middle Tennessee
|Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla.
|6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Missouri vs. Wake Forest
|Independence
Shreveport, La.
|3 p.m. (ESPN)
|Houston vs. Louisiana
|Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Baylor vs. Air Force
|New Orleans
New Orleans
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama
|Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla.
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Toledo vs. Liberty
|Famous Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan
|Myrtle Beach
Conway, S.C.
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Marshall vs. UConn
|Frisco
Frisco, Texas
|9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|North Texas vs. Boise State
|Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nev.
|7:30 p.m. (ABC)
|Florida vs. Oregon State
|LendingTree
Mobile, Ala.
|5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|Southern Miss vs. Rice
|Jimmy Kimmel L.A.
Inglewood, Calif.
|3:30 p.m. (ABC)
|Washington State vs. Fresno State
|New Mexico
Albuquerque, N.M.
|2:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|BYU vs. SMU
|Fenway
Boston
|11 a.m. (ESPN)
|Louisville vs. Cincinnati
|Cure
Orlando, Fla.
|3 p.m. (ESPN)
|Troy vs. UTSA
|Bahamas
Nassau, Bahamas
|11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
|UAB vs. Miami (Ohio)