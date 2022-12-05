College Football Bowl Betting Odds, Schedule

College football bowl season kicks off Dec. 16 in the Bahamas and Orlando and stretches through 43 games to the national championship game Jan. 9.

Michigan vs TCU and Georgia vs Ohio State will set the table for the national title, while the Sugar Bowl with Alabama vs Kansas State and the Orange Bowl with Tennessee vs Clemson offer tremendous public betting appeal.

Check out the college football bowl betting schedule along with very early odds (which will change during December as players declare themselves in or out based on draft situations etc.