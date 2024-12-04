College football Championship Game Week Picks

College football conference championship weekend is here which means analysis and picks on the Big Ten, Big 1 2 and ACC title games,

Big Ten Championship – Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Penn St Nittany Lions vs. Oregon Ducks (-3.5/49.5)

Oregon heads into the Big Ten Championship undefeated on the season at 12-0. They’ve haven’t been as good for bettors with a 6-6 record ATS. On the road the Ducks have won seven straight with a 5-2 ATS mark.

This is obviously their first Big Ten championship game appearance as they just joined the conference this year, but in six appearances in the now defunct Pac-12 championship they were 4-2 SU and 3-3 ATS.

Penn St. can thank Michigan for defeating Ohio State last week to hand them their spot in the championship game. The Nittany Lions were 11-1 SU and 6-6 ATS this season, with their one loss coming against aforementioned Ohio State.

As an underdog the Nittany Lions have been awful with nine straight losses and a 2-7 ATS record.

Pick: Oregon -3.5

ACC Championship – Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Clemson Tigers vs. SMU Mustangs (-2.5/56.5)

Clemson returns to the ACC Championship for the tenth time, but only the second time as an underdog. In those previous nine trips to the title game, they were 8-1 SU and 7-2 ATS. This season the Tigers were 9-3 SU and 5-7 ATS and finished off the regular season with a disappointing 17-14 loss to South Carolina as 2.5-point favorites last week.

That was third third straight ATS loss, and they’re 1-5 ATS in their last six.

SMU’s first season in the ACC has been a tremendous success as they went 11-1 SU and 8-4 ATS to earn a spot in the title fame. The Mustangs head into the weekend on a nine-game winning streak with a 7-2 ATS mark. When favored they’ve won seven straight at 5-2 ATS.

Pick: SMU -2.5

Big 12 Championship – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (-2/51)

Arizona State shocked everyone this season by going 10-2 SU and ATS to post one of the best betting results in college football. They closed out the regular season last week by crushing rivals Arizona 49-7 as 7.5-point favorites.

When favored they’ve won nine straight SU and seven in a row ATS.

Iowa State was also 10-2 SU this season, but only 7-5 ATS. This is only their second ever appearance in the Big 12 Championship. There other appearance came in 2020 when they lost to Oklahoma 27-21 as 5.5-point underdogs. As underdog the Cyclones has been a solid bet lately at 4-1 SU and ATS in their last five.

Pick: Iowa State +2