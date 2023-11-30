College football Conference Championship Game picks

It’s championship weekend and we have our free picks on the Big Ten, Pac 12 and SEC title games.

Pac-12 Championship Game – Washington vs. Oregon (-10)

Washington was undefeated this season which included beating Oregon, but they’re underdogs in this weekend’s Pac-12 title game. The Huskies were 12-0 this season but only 5-6-1 against the spread. However, on the road they’ve won eight straight, and they’ve also won three in a row as underdogs.

Oregon was a pretty good bet this season at 9-2-1 ATS. That includes going 4-1 ATS in their last five games. When favored they’ve won 13 straight with a 10-3 ATS record. Still, back on October 14 the Ducks lost to the Huskies 36-33, which made it back-to-back losses against them.

Pick: Washington +10

Big Ten Championship Game – Iowa vs. Michigan (-21.5)

Michigan kept their undefeated season going last week after getting past Ohio State 30-24. They covered the 3-point spread in that win to improve to 6-2 ATS in their last eight games. On the road the Wolverines have been a great bet at 9-2 ATS in their last 11 and versus Iowa they’ve won three straight both SU and ATS and they’re 5-1 ATS in their last six.

Iowa’s strong defense has put up seven straight Under for total bettors. They’ve also posted good results on the road at 5-1 SU and ATS in their last six. However, against a powerhouse like Michigan it will be hard for them to keep up. That’s why they’re 0-3 SU and ATS in their last three against them, and 3-7 ATS in their last 10.

Pick: Michigan -21.5

SEC Championship Game Alabama vs. Georgia (-6)

It’s come down to Georgia and Alabama once again in the SEC. The reigning National Champion Bulldogs are undefeated at 12-0 but they’ve been a bad bet this season a 4-7-1 ATS. When favored the Bulldogs have won 29 straight, but again they’re only 14-14-1 ATS.

Alabama hit their stride late in the season with 10 straight wins and a 7-3 ATS record to close out the regular season. It’s rare for the Crimson Tide to be underdogs, but in their last four as a ‘dog they’re 3-1 SU and ATS. In their last three matchups against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game the Crimson Tide are 3-0 SU and ATS.

Pick: Alabama +6