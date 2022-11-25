Alabama Auburn Michigan Ohio State Notre Dame USC

Michigan at Ohio State (-7.5)

This battle of these two undefeated teams will determine the winner of the Big Ten East Division. The Wolverines nearly suffered their first loss last week after escaping with a 19-17 win over Illinois. Last season Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27 as a 6.5-point underdog to snap an eight-game losing streak against them.

The Buckeyes are 10-1 SU and 7-4 ATS in their last 11 home games versus Michigan. Overall Ohio State has won 13 straight at home with an 8-4-1 ATS record. They haven’t lost a home game versus a Big Ten opponent since 2015. That’s’ 28 straight wins.

Pick: Ohio State -7.5

Auburn at Alabama (-21.5)

This year’s Iron Bowl is projected to be a blowout. The same was said last season when Alabama edged Auburn 24-22 as a 20.5-point favorite. In this matchup the Crimson Tide are 6-4 SU and 4-6 ATS in the last 10. However, at home they’ve won five straight against Auburn with a 4-1 ATS record.

Auburn is 2-5 SU in their last seven, but 5-2 ATS. The Tigers live up the billing as an underdog with nine straight losses and a 4-5 ATS mark. Alabama is a lackluster 1-5 ATS in their last six which gives the Tigers a shot at an ATS upset.

Pick: Auburn +21.5

Notre Dame at USC (-5.5)

The Trojans posted a big win last week after getting past UCLA 48-45 as 2.5-point favorites. At home the Trojans have won six straight at 4-2 ATS, and when favored they’ve won 11 straight at 6-5 ATS.

Notre Dame has been tough on the road with a 11-1 SU record and 10-2 ATS mark in their last 12. However, as a road underdog they’re 2-12 SU and 8-6 ATS in their last 14. On the road against USC the Fighting Irish are 2-7 ATS in their last nine, including losing three straight ATS.

Pick: USC -5.5