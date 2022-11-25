Alabama Auburn Michigan Ohio State Notre Dame USC

Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins runs by Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman during the first half Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, Michigan Stadium.Michigan Ohio

November 25, 2022 - National Football Post

Michigan at Ohio State (-7.5)

This battle of these two undefeated teams will determine the winner of the Big Ten East Division. The Wolverines nearly suffered their first loss last week after escaping with a 19-17 win over Illinois. Last season Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27 as a 6.5-point underdog to snap an eight-game losing streak against them.

The Buckeyes are 10-1 SU and 7-4 ATS in their last 11 home games versus Michigan. Overall Ohio State has won 13 straight at home with an 8-4-1 ATS record. They haven’t lost a home game versus a Big Ten opponent since 2015. That’s’ 28 straight wins.

Pick: Ohio State -7.5

Auburn at Alabama (-21.5)

This year’s Iron Bowl is projected to be a blowout. The same was said last season when Alabama edged Auburn 24-22 as a 20.5-point favorite. In this matchup the Crimson Tide are 6-4 SU and 4-6 ATS in the last 10. However, at home they’ve won five straight against Auburn with a 4-1 ATS record.

Auburn is 2-5 SU in their last seven, but 5-2 ATS. The Tigers live up the billing as an underdog with nine straight losses and a 4-5 ATS mark. Alabama is a lackluster 1-5 ATS in their last six which gives the Tigers a shot at an ATS upset.

Pick: Auburn +21.5

Notre Dame at USC (-5.5)

The Trojans posted a big win last week after getting past UCLA 48-45 as 2.5-point favorites. At home the Trojans have won six straight at 4-2 ATS, and when favored they’ve won 11 straight at 6-5 ATS.

Notre Dame has been tough on the road with a 11-1 SU record and 10-2 ATS mark in their last 12. However, as a road underdog they’re 2-12 SU and 8-6 ATS in their last 14. On the road against USC the Fighting Irish are 2-7 ATS in their last nine, including losing three straight ATS.

Pick: USC -5.5

