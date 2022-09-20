Sep 22, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; Florida Gators logo in Neyland Stadium before a game with the Tennessee Volunteers. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

College football picks: Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida

September 20, 2022 - National Football Post

Clemson at Wake Forest (+7)

Clemson remains undefeated early on this season, but they continue to disappoint bettors with a 1-2 record against the spread. Last week the Clemson defeated Louisiana Tech 48-20 but failed to cover as 33.5-point favorites. They’ve dominated this matchup with a13 straight wins against Wake Forest, but they’re only 7-6 ATS.

Wake Forest nearly blew it against Liberty last week in a 37-36 win as 17-point favorites. As home underdogs Wake Forest has covered in three straight, but they’re 7-8-1 ATS in their last 16. At home to Clemson the Demon Deacons has lost six straight at 3-3 ATS.

Pick Clemson -7

Arkansas at Texas A&M (-2.5)

The Razorbacks have a very tough time winning on the road. In their last eight road games they’re 1-7 SU, and 5-2-1 ATS. In their last 18 road games the Razorbacks are 2-16 SU and 7-10-1 ATS.

Texas A&M picked up their first ATS win of the season last week in a 17-9 win over Miami as 6.5-point favorites. The Aggies are a solid 5-2 ATS in their last seven home games, but only 4-6 ATS in their last 10 against Arkansas. The real difference-maker here could be the Aggies’ defense which is allowing only 8.7 points per game so far this season.

Pick: Texas A&M -2.5

Florida at Tennessee (-11)

This is a tough one to call this week. Florida has been horrible on the road, but they never lose to Tennessee. Look at the trends. On the road Florida has lost four straight and they’ve lost eight in a row ATS. However, against Tennessee they’ve won five straight and 16 of their last 17 games. In Tennessee they’re 7-1 SU and 4-3-1 ATS in their last eight.

Pick: Florida +11

College football picks: Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida pegged to cover in Week 4

Bet TEN FLA

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Sep 29th, 8:00 PM

Utah State +24 -135

BYU (19) -24 -135

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 30th, 7:00 PM

Tulane +3.5 -110

Houston -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 30th, 7:30 PM

UTSA -6.5 -110

Middle Tennessee +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 30th, 8:00 PM

San Diego State +5 -110

Boise State -5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 30th, 10:30 PM

Washington (18) -3 -110

UCLA +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 30th, 11:00 PM

New Mexico +15 -110

UNLV -15 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Eastern Washington

Florida (20)

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Kentucky (8) +4 -110

Ole Miss (16) -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

South Carolina State

South Carolina

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Texas Tech +8 -110

Kansas State -8 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Oklahoma (6) -5 -110

TCU +5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Louisville -13.5 -110

Boston College +13.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Michigan (4) -9.5 -110

Iowa +9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Purdue +10 -110

Minnesota -10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Illinois +9 -110

Wisconsin -9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Georgia State +7.5 -110

Army -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Navy +16 -110

Air Force -16 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Temple +20 -110

Memphis -20 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 1:30 PM

Texas State +19.5 -110

James Madison -19.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 2:00 PM

Oregon State +11 -110

Utah (13) -11 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 2:00 PM

Massachusetts +20 -110

Eastern Michigan -20 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 2:00 PM

NIU -3.5 -110

Ball State +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Alabama (2) -14.5 -110

Arkansas (10) +14.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Oklahoma State (9) +1 -110

Baylor (17) -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Iowa State -3 -110

Kansas +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Wake Forest (21) +3 -110

Florida State -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Virginia Tech +9 -110

North Carolina -9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Michigan State +6 -110

Maryland -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Rutgers +41 -110

Ohio State (3) -41 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Northwestern +24.5 -110

Penn State (14) -24.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Fresno State -24.5 -110

UCONN +24.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

SMU +4 -110

UCF -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Central Michigan +7 -110

Toledo -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Bowling Green -6 -110

Akron +6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Miami-OH -1 -110

Buffalo +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Ohio +7 -110

Kent State -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

The Citadel

Appalachian State

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Gardner-Webb

Marshall

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 4:00 PM

Texas A&M (23) +1 -110

Mississippi State -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 4:00 PM

Georgia Southern +10 -110

Coastal Carolina -10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 4:00 PM

Florida Atlantic -4 -110

North Texas +4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 5:00 PM

Wagner

Syracuse

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 5:00 PM

South Alabama -6 -110

Louisiana-Lafayette +6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 5:30 PM

California +4 -110

Washington State -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 6:00 PM

Liberty -2.5 -110

Old Dominion +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 6:00 PM

New Hampshire

Western Michigan

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 6:00 PM

UTEP -3 -110

Charlotte +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:00 PM

LSU -7.5 -110

Auburn +7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:00 PM

East Carolina -8.5 -110

USF +8.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:00 PM

Cincinnati -11.5 -110

Tulsa +11.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:00 PM

Louisiana-Monroe +9.5 -110

Arkansas State -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:00 PM

Troy +6 -110

WKU -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:30 PM

Georgia (1) -28 -110

Missouri +28 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:30 PM

West Virginia +10 -110

Texas (22) -10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:30 PM

NC State (12) +6.5 -110

Clemson (5) -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:30 PM

Virginia +2 -110

Duke -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:30 PM

Indiana +3.5 -110

Nebraska -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:30 PM

San Jose State +1 -110

Wyoming -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:30 PM

UAB -10.5 -110

Rice +10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 8:00 PM

Georgia Tech +19 -110

Pittsburgh (24) -19 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 8:00 PM

Florida International (FIU) +14.5 -110

New Mexico State -14.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 9:30 PM

Colorado +19 -110

Arizona -19 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 10:30 PM

Arizona State +24 -110

USC (7) -24 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 11:00 PM

Stanford +15 -110

Oregon (15) -15 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats