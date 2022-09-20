Clemson at Wake Forest (+7)

Clemson remains undefeated early on this season, but they continue to disappoint bettors with a 1-2 record against the spread. Last week the Clemson defeated Louisiana Tech 48-20 but failed to cover as 33.5-point favorites. They’ve dominated this matchup with a13 straight wins against Wake Forest, but they’re only 7-6 ATS.

Wake Forest nearly blew it against Liberty last week in a 37-36 win as 17-point favorites. As home underdogs Wake Forest has covered in three straight, but they’re 7-8-1 ATS in their last 16. At home to Clemson the Demon Deacons has lost six straight at 3-3 ATS.

Pick Clemson -7

Arkansas at Texas A&M (-2.5)

The Razorbacks have a very tough time winning on the road. In their last eight road games they’re 1-7 SU, and 5-2-1 ATS. In their last 18 road games the Razorbacks are 2-16 SU and 7-10-1 ATS.

Texas A&M picked up their first ATS win of the season last week in a 17-9 win over Miami as 6.5-point favorites. The Aggies are a solid 5-2 ATS in their last seven home games, but only 4-6 ATS in their last 10 against Arkansas. The real difference-maker here could be the Aggies’ defense which is allowing only 8.7 points per game so far this season.

Pick: Texas A&M -2.5

Florida at Tennessee (-11)

This is a tough one to call this week. Florida has been horrible on the road, but they never lose to Tennessee. Look at the trends. On the road Florida has lost four straight and they’ve lost eight in a row ATS. However, against Tennessee they’ve won five straight and 16 of their last 17 games. In Tennessee they’re 7-1 SU and 4-3-1 ATS in their last eight.

Pick: Florida +11

College football picks: Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida pegged to cover in Week 4