College Football Picks – Conference Championship Predictions

It’s conference championship game weekend in college football with spots in the college football playoff and the big bowls games on the line

Here are conference championship predictions for the marquee battles. Odds are early week lines from FanDuel.

SEC Championship Game – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs (-6.5/50.5) – Matchup Report

Georgia is undefeated this season with a 12-0 record straight up, and for bettors they’ve gone 8-4 ATS. Overall the Bulldogs have won 16 straight with a 10-6 ATS record. On the road the Bulldogs have been a solid bet at 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games.

Alabama is 11-1 SU and 6-6 ATS this season. As an underdog the Crimson Tide are 4-1 SU and ATS in their last five games, and 5-10 SU and 9-5-1 ATS in their last 15.

Alabama has won six straight against Georgia with a 3-2-1 ATS record. In the 2018 SEC title game Alabama defeated Georgia 35-28 as a 12-point favorite.

Big 12 Championship Game – AT&T Stadium

Baylor Bears vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (-5.5/46.5) – Matchup Report

Oklahoma State is 11-1 SU and 9-2-1 ATS this season. The Cowboys are a strong 9-0-1 ATS in their last 10 games, and when favored they’ve won 11 straight with an 8-2-1 ATS record.

Baylor is 10-2 SU and 8-4 ATS this season. As an underdog Baylor is 3-1 SU and ATS in their last four games and 14-4-1 ATS in their last 19.

Earlier this season Oklahoma State defeated Baylor 24-14 as a 4-point home favorite.

Big Ten Championship Game – Lucas Oil Stadium

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Michigan Wolverines (-10.5/43.5) – Matchup Report

Michigan is 11-1 SU and 10-2 ATS this season. The Wolverines are 9-1 SU and 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games when favored.

Iowa is 10-2 SU and 7-5 ATS this season. On the road the Hawkeyes are 7-1 SU and 6-2 ATS in their last eight games.

Iowa is 5-2 SU and 3-4 ATS in their last seven games against Michigan.