College Football Picks: Georgia, LSU, NC State

Tennessee at Georgia (-8.5)

In the battle of SEC undefeated teams, the Volunteers have been the better bet this season at 7-1 against the spread compared to the Bulldogs 4-4 ATS record. The Volunteers have won three in a row on the road both SU and ATS, but they were favored in all those games. As a road underdog Tennessee is only 2-8 SU and 4-6 ATS in their last 10.

Georgia has won 15 straight at home with a not so shiny 6-9 ATS record. The Bulldogs have won five straight against the Volunteers and they’re 5-1 ATS in their last six against them.

UT 2-10 SU past 12 vs Bulldogs

Pick: Georgia -8.5

Alabama at LSU (+13)

Alabama hasn’t been the best road bet at 4-1 SU and 2-3 ATS in their last five, and 10-2 SU and 5-7 ATS in their last 12. Not surprisingly the Crimson Tide were favored in all those games just like they are this week.

LSU is 4-2 SU and 4-1-1 ATS in their last six as a home underdog. The Tigers are also 5-2-1 ATS in their last eight versus conference opponents. They’ve haven’t been that good at versus Alabama with five straight losses and a 1-3-1 ATS record.

Pick: LSU +13

Wake Forest at North Carolina State (+3.5)

Wake Forest had a four-game ATS winning streak snapped last week in their loss to Louisville. The Demon Deacons are 3-3 SU and ATS in their last six road games, and when listed as a road favorite they’re 4-1 SU and 3-2 ATS in their last five.

North Carolina State has lost five straight ATS and they’re 2-6 ATS on the season. At home they’ve won 15 straight with a 9-6 ATS record.

Pick: North Carolina State +3.5