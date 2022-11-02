Nov 6, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) is tackled for a loss by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris (8) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Picks: Georgia, LSU, NC State

November 02, 2022 - National Football Post

Tennessee at Georgia (-8.5)

In the battle of SEC undefeated teams, the Volunteers have been the better bet this season at 7-1 against the spread compared to the Bulldogs 4-4 ATS record. The Volunteers have won three in a row on the road both SU and ATS, but they were favored in all those games. As a road underdog Tennessee is only 2-8 SU and 4-6 ATS in their last 10.

Georgia has won 15 straight at home with a not so shiny 6-9 ATS record. The Bulldogs have won five straight against the Volunteers and they’re 5-1 ATS in their last six against them.

UT 2-10 SU past 12 vs Bulldogs

Pick: Georgia -8.5

Alabama at LSU (+13)

Alabama hasn’t been the best road bet at 4-1 SU and 2-3 ATS in their last five, and 10-2 SU and 5-7 ATS in their last 12. Not surprisingly the Crimson Tide were favored in all those games just like they are this week.

LSU is 4-2 SU and 4-1-1 ATS in their last six as a home underdog. The Tigers are also 5-2-1 ATS in their last eight versus conference opponents. They’ve haven’t been that good at versus Alabama with five straight losses and a 1-3-1 ATS record.

Pick: LSU +13

Wake Forest at North Carolina State (+3.5)

Wake Forest had a four-game ATS winning streak snapped last week in their loss to Louisville. The Demon Deacons are 3-3 SU and ATS in their last six road games, and when listed as a road favorite they’re 4-1 SU and 3-2 ATS in their last five.

North Carolina State has lost five straight ATS and they’re 2-6 ATS on the season. At home they’ve won 15 straight with a 9-6 ATS record.

Pick: North Carolina State +3.5

Upcoming Games

Nov 2nd, 7:00 PM

Central Michigan +4.5 -135

NIU -4.5 -135

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 7:00 PM

Western Michigan +1 -135

Bowling Green -1 -135

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 3rd, 7:00 PM

UTEP +2.5 -135

Rice -2.5 -135

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 3rd, 7:30 PM

Appalachian State +1 -135

Coastal Carolina -1 -135

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 4th, 7:00 PM

Duke -10.5 -110

Boston College +10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 4th, 7:00 PM

Massachusetts +14 -110

UCONN -14 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 4th, 10:30 PM

Oregon State (24) +4 -110

Washington -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 11:30 AM

Air Force -6 -110

Army +6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 12:00 PM

Kentucky -2 -110

Missouri +2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 12:00 PM

Florida +3.5 -110

Texas A&M -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 12:00 PM

Texas Tech +7.5 -110

TCU (7) -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 12:00 PM

North Carolina (17) -10 -110

Virginia +10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 12:00 PM

Minnesota -10.5 -110

Nebraska +10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 12:00 PM

Ohio State (2) -36.5 -110

Northwestern +36.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 12:00 PM

Iowa +5.5 -110

Purdue -5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 12:00 PM

Maryland +5.5 -110

Wisconsin -5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 12:00 PM

Tulane (19) -7 -110

Tulsa +7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 12:00 PM

WKU -16 -110

Charlotte +16 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 12:30 PM

Georgia Tech +4 -110

Virginia Tech -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 2:00 PM

USF -3.5 -110

Temple +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 2:00 PM

Marshall -1 -110

Old Dominion +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 3:00 PM

Baylor +3 -110

Oklahoma -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 3:00 PM

Georgia State +2.5 -110

Southern Miss -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 3:00 PM

Middle Tennessee -2.5 -110

LA Tech +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 3:30 PM

Tennessee (2) +9 -110

Georgia (1) -9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 3:30 PM

Oregon (8) -30 -110

Colorado +30 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 3:30 PM

Washington State -4 -110

Stanford +4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 3:30 PM

West Virginia +4.5 -110

Iowa State -4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 3:30 PM

Oklahoma State (18) -4 -110

Kansas +4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 3:30 PM

Syracuse (22) +3.5 -110

Pittsburgh -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 3:30 PM

Michigan State +16 -110

Illinois (14) -16 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 3:30 PM

Penn State (16) -13 -110

Indiana +13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 3:30 PM

New Mexico +16 -110

Utah State -16 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 3:30 PM

UCF (25) -6 -110

Memphis +6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 3:30 PM

UTSA -1.5 -110

UAB +1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 4:00 PM

Liberty (23) +13.5 -110

Arkansas -13.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 4:00 PM

Navy +20.5 -110

Cincinnati -20.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 4:00 PM

South Alabama -6 -110

Georgia Southern +6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 4:00 PM

Florida International (FIU) +21 -110

North Texas -21 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 5:00 PM

Troy -4 -110

Louisiana-Lafayette +4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 5:00 PM

Texas State +1 -110

Louisiana-Monroe -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 7:00 PM

Alabama (6) -12 -110

LSU (15) +12 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 7:00 PM

Texas -1 -110

Kansas State (13) +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 7:00 PM

BYU +8 -110

Boise State -8 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 7:00 PM

UNLV +7 -110

San Diego State -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 7:00 PM

Houston +2 -110

SMU -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 7:30 PM

Auburn +12.5 -110

Mississippi State -12.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 7:30 PM

South Carolina -7 -110

Vanderbilt +7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 7:30 PM

Arizona +16.5 -110

Utah (12) -16.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 7:30 PM

Clemson (5) -4 -110

Notre Dame +4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 7:30 PM

James Madison +9 -110

Louisville -9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 7:30 PM

Florida State -7.5 -110

Miami-FL +7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 7:30 PM

Michigan (4) -24.5 -110

Rutgers +24.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 8:00 PM

Wake Forest (20) -3 -110

NC State (21) +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 10:30 PM

UCLA (10) -10 -110

Arizona State +10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 10:30 PM

California +18 -110

USC (9) -18 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 10:30 PM

Colorado State +20 -110

San Jose State -20 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 10:30 PM

Hawaii +23 -110

Fresno State -23 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 8th, 2:33 PM

Ball State

Toledo

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 8th, 2:33 PM

Eastern Michigan

Akron

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 8th, 2:33 PM

Ohio

Miami-OH

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 9th, 7:00 PM

NIU

Western Michigan

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 9th, 7:00 PM

Buffalo

Central Michigan

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 9th, 7:00 PM

Kent State

Bowling Green

@

Game Preview & Stats