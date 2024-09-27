College Football Picks: Notre Dame, Penn State, Oklahoma State

College football picks for Week 5 focus on a trio of high-profile matchups including Notre Dame vs Louisville, Oklahoma State vs Kansas State and Illinios vs Penn State.

Oklahoma State Cowboys at Kansas State Wildcats (-4.5/55.5)

The Cowboys and Wildcats are both coming off their first loss of the season. The Cowboys were edged by Utah 22-19 as 1-point favorites last week. They have been a solid bet as an underdog lately at 4-1 SU and ATS in their last five.

The Wildcats were upset by BYU 38-9 as 7.5-point favorites last week in a turnover filled mess. Heading home may help as they’re 9-1 SU and 8-2 ATS in their last 10 home games. Last season the Cowboys upset the Wildcats 29-21 as 11.5-point home underdogs. Look for another Cowboys upset win this weekend.

Pick: Oklahoma State +4.5

Louisville Cardinals at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-6/46.5)

The Cardinals remain undefeated both SU and ATS following last week’s 31-19 win over Georgia Tech as 8.5-point favorites. This weekend they’ll be looking for a repeat of last season when they upset the Fighting Irish 33-20 as 6.5-point underdogs.

Notre Dame got past Miami Ohio 28-3 last week but let down bettors as 27.5-point favorites. At home the Fighting Irish are 8-2 SU and 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10, and all three ATS losses came as favorites. Against the Cardinals they’ve dropped four straight ATS.

Pick: Louisville +6

Illinois Fighting Illini at Penn State Nittany Lions (-17.5/47.5)

Illinois is 4-0 SU and 3-0-1 ATS this season and are coming off a 31-24 overtime win over Nebraska as 9.5-point underdogs. Luke Altmyer had a huge game in the win with four touchdown passes. On the road the Fighting Illin has been a great bet lately with four straight wins ATS, and an 8-2 ATS record in their last 10.

Penn State became the latest team to destroy Kent State last week in a 56-0 win as 48.5-point favorites. Drew Allar was nearly unstoppable with three touchdown passes and a TD run. At home the Nittany Lions are 9-1 SU and 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10. In this matchup Penn State is 8-2 SU but only 3-7 ATS in their last 10 at home.

Pick: Illinois +17