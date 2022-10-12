Dec 5, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Derius Davis (12) catches a pass against Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Rodarius Williams (8) in the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Penn St vs Michigan, Oklahoma St vs TCU Picks

October 12, 2022 - National Football Post

Alabama at Tennessee (+7) at Draft Kings 

Alabama was nearly upset by Texas A&M last week in a 24-20 win as 24.5-point favorites. They were missing starting quarterback Bryce Young due to a shoulder injury and there’s a good chance he’ll miss the showdown with Tennessee as well. Even if Young is sideline history is still on Alabama’s side as they’ve won 15 straight against the Volunteers with an 11-4 ATS record.

Tennessee is 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS after routing LSU 40-13 last week as a 2.5-point favorite. As a home under the Volunteers have been a bad bet with six straight losses and a 1-5 ATS mark. At home to Alabama they’ve lost seven in a row at 1-6 ATS.

Pick: Alabama -7

Penn State at Michigan (-6.5) at FanDuel

Michigan may be undefeated on the season at 6-0, but they’re only 3-3 ATS. Last week they let bettors down in a 31-10 win over Indiana as 23.5-point favorites. They’ve now failed to cover in two of three conference games this season.

Penn State has been a solid bet on the road. They’re 4-1 ATS in their last five on the road, and 7-2 ATS in their last nine.

Pick: Penn State +6.5

Oklahoma State at TCU (-3.5) at Draft Kings

The Cowboys have been a money-maker for bettors for awhile with an 8-3-1 ATS record in their last 12 and a 13-3-1 ATS mark in their last 17. On the road Oklahoma State has won seven straight ATS, and as an underdog they’re 12-2 AT in their last 14. When listed as an underdog on the road they’re 7-1 ATS in their last eight.

TCU is 3-1 ATS in their last four at home, but only 3-5 ATS in their last eight. The Horned Frogs are 3-1 SU and ATS in their last four home games versus the Cowboys, but last year they were crushed 63-17 as 11.5-point underdogs at Oklahoma State

Pick: Oklahoma State +3.5

