Sep 24, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers players celebrate with fans after the game against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Picks: Vols vs Wildcats, OSU vs PSU

October 26, 2022 - National Football Post

Ohio State at Penn State (+15.5)

The Buckeyes have been rewarding bettors lately with a 4-0-1 record against the spread in their last five games. They’ve also been good on the road for quite awhile with a 10-4-1 ATS mark in their last 15.

Penn State has dropped three of their last four games ATS. As a home underdog they’re usually a mess with four straight losses at 1-3 ATS, and a 2-7 record SU and 4-5 ATS in their last nine. They’ve lost five straight against the Buckeyes with a 1-4 ATS record

Pick: Ohio State -15.5

Oklahoma State at Kansas State (-1.5)

Oklahoma State has been a money-maker on the road with eight straight wins ATS. They’ve also been money as a road underdog at 8-1 ATS in their last nine. Within their conference the Cowboys have run roughshod over their opponents at 12-2-1 ATS in their last 15.

Kansas State fell to TCU 38-28 as 3.5-point underdogs last week, but are still 5-2-1 ATS in their last eight. When favored the Wildcats are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six and 10-3-2 ATS in their last 16. In this matchup the Cowboys have won three straight

Pick: Oklahoma State +1.5

Kentucky at Tennessee (-12.5)

Tennessee continues to roll at 7-0 SU and 6-1 ATS on the season. They’ve also won seven straight at home with a 5-2 ATS record. As a favorite the Volunteers are 13-1 SU and 10-4 ATS in their last 14.

Kentucky was off last week and in their last five games following a bye week they’re 2-3 SU and 1-4 ATS. The Wildcats have been surprisingly strong as an underdog with four straight wins ATS. However, in their last seven in Tennessee they’re 2-5 ATS, and 3-12 ATS in their last 15 versus Tennessee overall.

Pick: Tennessee -12.5

NCAA Picks

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Oct 27th, 7:30 PM

Virginia Tech +13 -135

NC State (24) -13 -135

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 27th, 7:30 PM

Louisiana-Lafayette -1.5 -135

Southern Miss +1.5 -135

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 27th, 10:00 PM

Utah (14) -8 -135

Washington State +8 -135

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 28th, 8:00 PM

East Carolina +3 -108

BYU -3 -108

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 28th, 8:00 PM

LA Tech -9 -110

Florida International (FIU) +9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 12:00 PM

Oklahoma -2.5 -110

Iowa State +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 12:00 PM

Arkansas -3.5 -110

Auburn +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 12:00 PM

TCU (7) -7 -110

West Virginia +7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 12:00 PM

Boston College -9 -110

UCONN +9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 12:00 PM

Georgia Tech +20 -110

Florida State -20 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 12:00 PM

Notre Dame +3 -110

Syracuse (16) -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 12:00 PM

Ohio State (2) -14.5 -110

Penn State (13) +14.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 12:00 PM

USF +18 -110

Houston -18 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 12:00 PM

Toledo -11 -110

Eastern Michigan +11 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 12:00 PM

Miami-OH -9 -110

Akron +9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 12:30 PM

Miami-FL -2.5 -110

Virginia +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 2:00 PM

Charlotte +16.5 -110

Rice -16.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 2:30 PM

Rutgers +12 -110

Minnesota -12 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 3:00 PM

Old Dominion +3.5 -110

Georgia State -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 3:30 PM

Florida +22.5 -110

Georgia (1) -22.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 3:30 PM

Oregon (8) -14.5 -110

California +14.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 3:30 PM

Oklahoma State (9) +1.5 -110

Kansas State (22) -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 3:30 PM

Northwestern +10.5 -110

Iowa -10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 3:30 PM

Wake Forest (10) -5 -110

Louisville +5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 3:30 PM

Illinois (17) -5.5 -110

Nebraska +5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 3:30 PM

New Mexico State -3 -110

Massachusetts +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 3:30 PM

Temple +13 -110

Navy -13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 3:30 PM

SMU -3 -110

Tulsa +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 3:30 PM

Cincinnati (20) +1 -110

UCF -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 3:30 PM

Robert Morris

Appalachian State

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 3:30 PM

North Texas +9.5 -110

WKU -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 4:00 PM

Missouri +6 -110

South Carolina (25) -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 4:00 PM

South Alabama -10 -110

Arkansas State +10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 7:00 PM

Kentucky (19) +13 -110

Tennessee (3) -13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 7:00 PM

USC (10) -15 -110

Arizona +15 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 7:00 PM

Colorado State +27 -110

Boise State -27 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 7:00 PM

Coastal Carolina +2.5 -110

Marshall -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 7:00 PM

UAB -6 -110

Florida Atlantic +6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 7:30 PM

Ole Miss (15) -3 -110

Texas A&M +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 7:30 PM

Arizona State -12 -110

Colorado +12 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 7:30 PM

Baylor +1 -110

Texas Tech -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 7:30 PM

Michigan State +21 -110

Michigan (4) -21 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 8:00 PM

Pittsburgh +4.5 -110

North Carolina (21) -4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 9:00 PM

Middle Tennessee +1.5 -110

UTEP -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 10:30 PM

Stanford +14.5 -110

UCLA (12) -14.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 10:30 PM

San Diego State +8 -110

Fresno State -8 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 10:30 PM

Nevada +26 -110

San Jose State -26 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 12:00 AM

Wyoming -10.5 -110

Hawaii +10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 1st, 7:00 PM

Ball State

Kent State

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 1st, 7:30 PM

Buffalo

Ohio

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 7:00 PM

Central Michigan

NIU

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 7:00 PM

Western Michigan

Bowling Green

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 3rd, 7:00 PM

UTEP

Rice

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 3rd, 7:30 PM

Appalachian State

Coastal Carolina

@

Game Preview & Stats