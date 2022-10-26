College Football Picks: Vols vs Wildcats, OSU vs PSU

Ohio State at Penn State (+15.5)

The Buckeyes have been rewarding bettors lately with a 4-0-1 record against the spread in their last five games. They’ve also been good on the road for quite awhile with a 10-4-1 ATS mark in their last 15.

Penn State has dropped three of their last four games ATS. As a home underdog they’re usually a mess with four straight losses at 1-3 ATS, and a 2-7 record SU and 4-5 ATS in their last nine. They’ve lost five straight against the Buckeyes with a 1-4 ATS record

Pick: Ohio State -15.5

Oklahoma State at Kansas State (-1.5)

Oklahoma State has been a money-maker on the road with eight straight wins ATS. They’ve also been money as a road underdog at 8-1 ATS in their last nine. Within their conference the Cowboys have run roughshod over their opponents at 12-2-1 ATS in their last 15.

Kansas State fell to TCU 38-28 as 3.5-point underdogs last week, but are still 5-2-1 ATS in their last eight. When favored the Wildcats are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six and 10-3-2 ATS in their last 16. In this matchup the Cowboys have won three straight

Pick: Oklahoma State +1.5

Kentucky at Tennessee (-12.5)

Tennessee continues to roll at 7-0 SU and 6-1 ATS on the season. They’ve also won seven straight at home with a 5-2 ATS record. As a favorite the Volunteers are 13-1 SU and 10-4 ATS in their last 14.

Kentucky was off last week and in their last five games following a bye week they’re 2-3 SU and 1-4 ATS. The Wildcats have been surprisingly strong as an underdog with four straight wins ATS. However, in their last seven in Tennessee they’re 2-5 ATS, and 3-12 ATS in their last 15 versus Tennessee overall.

Pick: Tennessee -12.5