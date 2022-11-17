Oct 1, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) changes a play at the line scrimmage in the first quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

College football Picks: USC, Utah, Georgia

November 16, 2022 - National Football Post

USC at UCLA (+1.5)

The Trojans haven’t been the best bet on the road lately at 3-4 straight up and 2-5 against the spread in their last seven, but don’t forget they’re favored this week. As a road favorite USC has won 10 straight at 6-4 ATS.

The Bruins are coming off a 34-28 upset loss to the Arizona Wildcats in which they were 20-point favorites. UCLA has been a good bet as a home underdog at 5-1 SU and ATS in their last six, and at home versus the Trojans they’re 3-2 SU and ATS in their last five.

Pick: USC -1.5

Utah at Oregon (-3)

Oregon had a couple streaks snapped last week after falling to Washington 37-34 as a 12-point home favorite. That snapped the Ducks eight-game winning streak (during which they were 7-1 ATS), and it also snapped their 23-game winning streak at home. Against Utah the Ducks are 1-3 SU and ATS in their last four.

Utah is 8-1 SU and 6-3 ATS in their last nine games. As an underdog they’re 2-10 SU in their last 12, but a healthy 8-3-1 ATS. Last season Utah rolled Oregon 38-10 as 3-point favorites.

Pick: Utah +3

Georgia at Kentucky (+22.5)

Georgia just keeps rolling with a perfect 10-0 record and a respectable 6-4 ATS mark. The Bulldogs have also won 10 straight on the road while going 8-2 ATS. Georgia was the favorite in all 10 games.

Kentucky was embarrassed by Vanderbilt last week in a 24-21 loss as 17-point favorites. Heading into that game Vanderbilt has lost 27 straight conference games. As a home underdog the Wildcats are 5-13 SU and 9-9 ATS in their last 18 games. Versus Georgia the Wildcats have lost 12 straight.

Pick: Georgia -22.5

Upcoming Games

Nov 17th, 7:30 PM

SMU +2.5 -135

Tulane (21) -2.5 -135

@

Nov 18th, 9:00 PM

USF +11 -110

Tulsa -11 -110

@

Nov 18th, 9:45 PM

San Diego State -14.5 -110

New Mexico +14.5 -110

@

Nov 19th, 11:00 AM

Navy +17 -110

UCF (17) -17 -110

@

Nov 19th, 12:00 PM

Austin Peay

Alabama (8)

@

Nov 19th, 12:00 PM

East Tennessee State

Mississippi State

@

Nov 19th, 12:00 PM

Massachusetts +34 -110

Texas A&M -34 -110

@

Nov 19th, 12:00 PM

Florida -14 -110

Vanderbilt +14 -110

@

Nov 19th, 12:00 PM

TCU (4) -2 -110

Baylor +2 -110

@

Nov 19th, 12:00 PM

Louisiana-Lafayette +23.5 -110

Florida State (20) -23.5 -110

@

Nov 19th, 12:00 PM

Duke +7 -110

Pittsburgh -7 -110

@

Nov 19th, 12:00 PM

Virginia Tech +9.5 -110

Liberty -9.5 -110

@

Nov 19th, 12:00 PM

Indiana +13 -110

Michigan State -13 -110

@

Nov 19th, 12:00 PM

Illinois +17 -110

Michigan (3) -17 -110

@

Nov 19th, 12:00 PM

Wisconsin -12.5 -110

Nebraska +12.5 -110

@

Nov 19th, 12:00 PM

Northwestern +17.5 -110

Purdue -17.5 -110

@

Nov 19th, 12:00 PM

UCONN +9.5 -110

Army -9.5 -110

@

Nov 19th, 1:00 PM

UTSA -13.5 -110

Rice +13.5 -110

@

Nov 19th, 2:00 PM

Washington State -3.5 -110

Arizona +3.5 -110

@

Nov 19th, 2:00 PM

Kansas State (19) -6.5 -110

West Virginia +6.5 -110

@

Nov 19th, 2:00 PM

North Alabama

Memphis

@

Nov 19th, 2:00 PM

Houston +6.5 -110

East Carolina -6.5 -110

@

Nov 19th, 2:00 PM

Georgia State +8.5 -110

James Madison -8.5 -110

@

Nov 19th, 2:15 PM

Oregon State (25) -7 -110

Arizona State +7 -110

@

Nov 19th, 2:30 PM

Boston College +21.5 -110

Notre Dame (18) -21.5 -110

@

Nov 19th, 2:30 PM

Old Dominion +14.5 -110

Appalachian State -14.5 -110

@

Nov 19th, 3:30 PM

Georgia (1) -23 -110

Kentucky +23 -110

@

Nov 19th, 3:30 PM

Texas -9 -110

Kansas +9 -110

@

Nov 19th, 3:30 PM

Miami-FL +19 -110

Clemson (9) -19 -110

@

Nov 19th, 3:30 PM

NC State +4.5 -110

Louisville -4.5 -110

@

Nov 19th, 3:30 PM

Ohio State (2) -27 -110

Maryland +27 -110

@

Nov 19th, 3:30 PM

Penn State (11) -19 -110

Rutgers +19 -110

@

Nov 19th, 3:30 PM

Dixie State

BYU

@

Nov 19th, 3:30 PM

Akron +16.5 -110

Buffalo -16.5 -110

@

Nov 19th, 3:30 PM

South Alabama -6.5 -110

Southern Miss +6.5 -110

@

Nov 19th, 3:30 PM

Louisiana-Monroe +14.5 -110

Troy -14.5 -110

@

Nov 19th, 3:30 PM

LA Tech -3.5 -110

Charlotte +3.5 -110

@

Nov 19th, 3:30 PM

Florida Atlantic -4.5 -110

Middle Tennessee +4.5 -110

@

Nov 19th, 4:00 PM

WKU +7.5 -110

Auburn -7.5 -110

@

Nov 19th, 4:00 PM

Iowa +2.5 -110

Minnesota -2.5 -110

@

Nov 19th, 4:00 PM

Cincinnati (22) -18 -110

Temple +18 -110

@

Nov 19th, 4:00 PM

Florida International (FIU) +14.5 -110

UTEP -14.5 -110

@

Nov 19th, 5:00 PM

Arkansas State +4 -110

Texas State -4 -110

@

Nov 19th, 5:30 PM

Stanford +6 -110

California -6 -110

@

Nov 19th, 5:30 PM

Georgia Tech +21 -110

North Carolina (13) -21 -110

@

Nov 19th, 6:00 PM

Marshall -3 -110

Georgia Southern +3 -110

@

Nov 19th, 7:00 PM

Tennessee (5) -21 -110

South Carolina +21 -110

@

Nov 19th, 7:00 PM

Texas Tech +2.5 -111

Iowa State -2.5 -111

@

Nov 19th, 7:00 PM

Boise State -11.5 -110

Wyoming +11.5 -110

@

Nov 19th, 7:30 PM

Ole Miss (14) -2 -110

Arkansas +2 -110

@

Nov 19th, 7:30 PM

New Mexico State +27.5 -110

Missouri -27.5 -110

@

Nov 19th, 7:30 PM

Oklahoma State (24) +6 -110

Oklahoma -6 -110

@

Nov 19th, 8:00 PM

USC (7) -2.5 -110

UCLA (16) +2.5 -110

@

Nov 19th, 8:00 PM

Syracuse +9.5 -110

Wake Forest -9.5 -110

@

Nov 19th, 9:00 PM

UAB +14.5 -110

LSU (6) -14.5 -110

@

Nov 19th, 9:00 PM

Colorado +31 -110

Washington (15) -31 -110

@

Nov 19th, 9:00 PM

Colorado State +21 -110

Air Force -21 -110

@

Nov 19th, 9:45 PM

San Jose State -1 -110

Utah State +1 -110

@

Nov 19th, 10:30 PM

Utah (10) +3 -110

Oregon (12) -3 -110

@

Nov 19th, 10:30 PM

Fresno State -23.5 -110

Nevada +23.5 -110

@

Nov 19th, 11:00 PM

UNLV -9.5 -110

Hawaii +9.5 -110

@

Nov 22nd, 7:00 PM

Ball State

Miami-OH

@

Nov 22nd, 7:00 PM

Bowling Green

Ohio

@

Nov 24th, 7:00 PM

Mississippi State

Ole Miss (14)

@

