College football Picks: USC, Utah, Georgia

USC at UCLA (+1.5)

The Trojans haven’t been the best bet on the road lately at 3-4 straight up and 2-5 against the spread in their last seven, but don’t forget they’re favored this week. As a road favorite USC has won 10 straight at 6-4 ATS.

The Bruins are coming off a 34-28 upset loss to the Arizona Wildcats in which they were 20-point favorites. UCLA has been a good bet as a home underdog at 5-1 SU and ATS in their last six, and at home versus the Trojans they’re 3-2 SU and ATS in their last five.

Pick: USC -1.5

Utah at Oregon (-3)

Oregon had a couple streaks snapped last week after falling to Washington 37-34 as a 12-point home favorite. That snapped the Ducks eight-game winning streak (during which they were 7-1 ATS), and it also snapped their 23-game winning streak at home. Against Utah the Ducks are 1-3 SU and ATS in their last four.

Utah is 8-1 SU and 6-3 ATS in their last nine games. As an underdog they’re 2-10 SU in their last 12, but a healthy 8-3-1 ATS. Last season Utah rolled Oregon 38-10 as 3-point favorites.

Pick: Utah +3

Georgia at Kentucky (+22.5)

Georgia just keeps rolling with a perfect 10-0 record and a respectable 6-4 ATS mark. The Bulldogs have also won 10 straight on the road while going 8-2 ATS. Georgia was the favorite in all 10 games.

Kentucky was embarrassed by Vanderbilt last week in a 24-21 loss as 17-point favorites. Heading into that game Vanderbilt has lost 27 straight conference games. As a home underdog the Wildcats are 5-13 SU and 9-9 ATS in their last 18 games. Versus Georgia the Wildcats have lost 12 straight.

Pick: Georgia -22.5