Purdue Boilermakers players celebrate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.211016 Purdue Iowa Fb 050 Jpg

College football picks Week 10

November 03, 2021 - National Football Post

Bowl season looms and teams are angling for key bowls or fighting to claw their way into the College Football Playoff. Check out the college football picks for Week 10.

Oregon State at Colorado (+10.5/54) – Matchup Report

Colorado dropped to 1-6 SU, but improved to 3-4 ATS in their last seven following last week’s 52-29 loss to Oregon as a 24.5-point underdog. Oregon State has a similar record in their last eight road games at 1-7 SU and 5-3 ATS. In their last 12 road games the Beavers are 9-3 ATS.

Pick: Oregon State -10.5

Indiana at Michigan (-19.5/51) – Matchup Report

Indiana snapped a five-game ATS losing streak last week in their 38-35 loss to Maryland as a 3.5-point underdog. Michigan fell to Michigan State 37-33 as a 4-point favorite last week. The Wolverines have owned the Hoosiers with an 18-1 SU record an 9-9-1 ATS mark in their last 19 matchups. However, in their last six Indiana is 4-1-1 ATS.

Pick: Indiana +19.5

Michigan State at Purdue (+3/54) – Matchup Report

Michigan State is 6-1-1 ATS this season, have won four straight ATS on the road, and are 6-2 ATS in their last eight road games. Purdue has dropped three straight ATS at home and they’re 1-6 ATS in their last seven.

Pick: Michigan State -3

Virginia Tech at Boston College (+3.5/47) – Matchup Report

Virginia Tech is a disappointing 1-5 ATS in their last six and on the road they’re 2-6 ATS in their last eight. Boston College is 3-1 SU and ATS in their last four home games, and as a home underdog they’re 5-2 ATS in their last seven.

Pick: Boston College +3.5

Iowa at Northwestern (+12/40.5) – Matchup Report

Iowa is coming off an embarrassing 27-7 loss to Wisconsin as a 3-point underdog. However, as a road favorite they’ve won four straight both SU and ATS and in their last 21 as a road favorite they’re 20-1 SU and 16-4-1 ATS. Northwestern has been solid at home, going 7-2 SU and 6-3 ATS in their last nine. In this matchup Northwestern is 4-1 SU and 3-1-1 ATS in their last five.

Pick: Northwestern +12

