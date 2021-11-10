College football picks Week 11

Week 11 college football picks focus on Michigan vs Penn State and numerous other Big Ten matchups. Check the latest lines at Draft Kings and their $1 for $100 promotions.

Colorado at UCLA (-15.5/56.5) – Matchup Report

Colorado shocked Oregon State last week in a 37-34 win as 11.5-point underdogs. Colorado is now 3-1 against the spread in their last four overall, and 6-2 ATS in their last eight versus UCLA. UCLA is 2-5 ATS in their last seven games this season, and when favored only 4-6 ATS in their last 10.

Pick: Colorado +15.5

Rutgers at Indiana (-7/42.5) – Matchup Report

Indiana has been a bad bet all season at 2-7 ATS, which includes going 1-6 ATS in their last seven games. Rutgers is a disappointing 1-4 ATS in their last five, but on the road they’re 8-1 ATS in their last nine.

Pick: Rutgers +7

Michigan at Penn State (-1/48.5) – Matchup Report

Michigan is 4-1 ATS in their last five games, but as an underdog they’ve been awful for years at 1-18 straight up and 8-11 ATS in their last 19 games. Penn State is 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS in their last seven home games and 5-1 SU in their last six at home versus Michigan.

Pick: Penn State -1 [ More Penn State Michigan analysis ]

Maryland at Michigan State (-13/61.5) – Matchup Report

Michigan State is coming off a 40-29 upset loss to Purdue as 2.5-point favorites. At home the Spartans are a lame 3-8-1 ATS in their last 12. Maryland has lost five straight ATS and on the road and they’re 3-12 ATS in their last 15.

Pick: Michigan State -13

Notre Dame at Virginia (+5.5/64) – Matchup Report

Notre Dame pummeled Navy 34-6 as a 21-point favorite last week and have won four straight and six of their last seven ATS. As road favorites Notre Dame has won 11 straight while going 6-4-1 ATS. Virginia is 8-1 SU and ATS in their last nine home games. As a home underdog they’re 4-1 SU in their last five.

Pick: Virginia +5.5

Duke at Virginia Tech (-11/48.5) – Matchup Report

Duke has lost five straight at 1-4 ATS, and on the road they’ve lost seven in a row both SU and ATS. In their last 13 road games Duke is 1-12 SU and 2-10-1 ATS. Virginia Tech is a lousy 1-6 ATS in their last seven games and aren’t much better at home where they’ve lost four straight ATS. Last season Virginia Tech defeated Duke 38-31 but failed to cover as 11-point favorites.

Pick: Duke +11

Minnesota at Iowa (-6/37) – Matchup Report

Iowa has been a bad bet lately after dropping three straight ATS. However, they are 5-1 ATS in their last six games against Minnesota. Minnesota is coming off a 14-6 loss to Illinois as a 14.5-point favorite that snapped a four-game winning streak. On the road Minnesota has been stellar at 6-0 AST in their last six, and as an underdog they’re 6-0-1 ATS in their last seven.

Pick: Minnesota +6