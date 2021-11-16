Dec 5, 2020; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes fullback Monte Pottebaum (38) runs the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Khalan Tolson (45) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Picks Week 12

November 16, 2021 - National Football Post

The season chugs to a conclusion but the betting train is still moving with College Football Picks Week 12 analysis.

Get the batch of NCAA predictions from states that have already legalized football betting, focus on Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Colorado, Virginia and more.

Odds are Tuesday lines from Draft Kings, check their huge bonus specials for new customers.

Washington at Colorado (+6/43) – Matchup Report

Colorado is 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 at home and 5-2 ATS in their last seven as a home underdog. Washington has been a bad bet this season at 2-5 ATS, and they’re also 2-5 ATS in their last seven road games.

Pick: Colorado +6

Minnesota at Indiana (+7/43.5) – Matchup Report

Minnesota has dropped their last two games, but they’re 6-1 ATS in their last seven road games and as a road favorite they’re 5-2-2 ATS in their last nine. Indiana continues to bleed bettor’s bankrolls with a 1-7 ATS record in their last eight. Minnesota is 5-1 SU and ATS in their last six versus Indiana.

Pick: Minnesota -7

Michigan at Maryland (+14.5/56.5) – Matchup Report

Michigan is 8-2 ATS this season and 5-1 ATS in their last six. They’ve dominated this matchup with five straight wins both SU and ATS. Maryland has lost six straight ATS and they’ve dropped five in a row as an underdog.

Pick: Michigan -14.5

Michigan State at Ohio State (-19/66.5) – Matchup Report

Michigan State is 5-1 ATS in their last six games and as an underdog they’re won three in a row SU. Ohio State is tough to beat at home with a 27-1 record SU in their last 28 games, but they’re only 14-14 ATS. In their last eight games at Ohio State Michigan State is 3-4-1 ATS

Pick: Michigan State +13

Virginia at Pittsburgh (-13.5/67) – Matchup Report

Virginia has lost their last two games and on the road they’re 2-9 SU and 4-7 ATS in their last 11. Pittsburgh is a solid 8-2 SU and ATS this season, and they’re 6-1 ATS in their last seven. In this matchup Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU and 3-2 ATS in their last five. [ Bet now ]

Pick: Pittsburgh -13.5

Virginia Tech at Miami (-7/55.5) – Matchup Report

Virginia Tech has not been kind to bettors lately with a 2-6 ATS mark in their last eight. In their last nine road games they’re 2-7 ATS. Miami isn’t always a safe bet at home though at 8-3 SU and 5-6 ATS in their last 11. Against Virginia Miami is 6-3 SU and ATS in their last nine games.

Pick: Miami -7

Illinois at Iowa (-12/38.5) – Matchup Report

Illinois has surprised bettors lately with a 4-2-1 ATS mark in their last seven games. On the road Illinois has won three straight ATS and they’re 7-4 ATS in their last 11. Iowa has lost three of their last four ATS and when favored they’re 3-3 ATS in their last six. In this matchup Illinois is 5-2 ATS in their last seven.

Pick: Illinois +12

