Week 3 Picks: Miami, BYU, Georgia

After a Week 2 featuring major upsets up and down the betting board, Week 3 college football picks hope to restore some normalcy to our tickets.

We like Georgia to stomp South Carolina, a week after they put a mild beating on poor little Samford. BYU is a small road dog worthy of attention and Miami is also a live dog at Texas A&M. Check out our 3-pack of picks heading into the weekend and watch for line moves on the college football odds pages.

Georgia at South Carolina (+24.5)

Georgia crushed Samford 33-0 last week, but it wasn’t enough for bettors as they failed to cover the spread. The Bulldogs defense appears to be just as strong this season despite a ton of players departing to the NFL. Through two games Georgia has outscored their opponents 82-3. On the road the Bulldogs have won six straight ATS and they were favored in all six games.

Last year against South Carolina they failed to cover as 31.5-point favorites in a 40-13 win. South Carolina hasn’t been a good bet as a home underdog at 2-5 ATS in their last seven. They’ve also lost three in a row at home to Georgia both SU and ATS.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler was under pressure a lot last week in the Gamecocks’ 44-30 loss to Arkansas. The Georgia defense will eat him alive. Full game preview and pick.

Pick Georgia -24.5