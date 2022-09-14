Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 Picks: Miami, BYU, Georgia

September 14, 2022 - National Football Post

After a Week 2 featuring major upsets up and down the betting board, Week 3 college football picks hope to restore some normalcy to our tickets.

We like Georgia to stomp South Carolina, a week after they put a mild beating on poor little Samford. BYU is a small road dog worthy of attention and Miami is also a live dog at Texas A&M. Check out our 3-pack of picks heading into the weekend and watch for line moves on the college football odds pages.

Georgia at South Carolina (+24.5)

Georgia crushed Samford 33-0 last week, but it wasn’t enough for bettors as they failed to cover the spread. The Bulldogs defense appears to be just as strong this season despite a ton of players departing to the NFL. Through two games Georgia has outscored their opponents 82-3. On the road the Bulldogs have won six straight ATS and they were favored in all six games.

Last year against South Carolina they failed to cover as 31.5-point favorites in a 40-13 win. South Carolina hasn’t been a good bet as a home underdog at 2-5 ATS in their last seven. They’ve also lost three in a row at home to Georgia both SU and ATS.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler was under pressure a lot last week in the Gamecocks’ 44-30 loss to Arkansas. The Georgia defense will eat him alive. Full game preview and pick.

Pick Georgia -24.5

BYU at Oregon (-3.5)

BYU gets no respect this week as 3.5-point underdogs versus Oregon. It could be a good line for bettors though. BYU is 4-1 SU and ATS in their last five as the underdog and 8-3 ATS in their last 11.

Oregon picked up their first win last week, but it was a cupcake matchup against Eastern Washington. At home the Ducks have won 20 straight games with a 9-11 ATS record. That winning streak ends this weekend.

Pick: BYU +3.5

Miami (Florida) at Texas A&M (-5)

Miami has been a solid road bet lately with a 5-1 ATS record in their last six road games. They’ve also delivered as an underdog with three straight wins ATS and a 7-3 ATS record in their last 10. One red flag is Miami record against the SEC. In their last seven versus the conference they’re 1-6 SU and 3-4 ATS.

Texas A&M is 0-2 ATS on the season after last week’s embarrassing 17-14 loss to Appalachian State as an 18-point favorite. When favored the Aggies are only 2-3 SU and 1-4 ATS in their last five. However, they have won five straight ATS against opponents from the ACC.

However, the Aggies are 22-1 SU in their past 23 games in the month of September, so they take care of business early each season.

Pick: Miami +5

Upcoming Games

Sep 22nd, 7:30 PM

West Virginia -1 -110

Virginia Tech +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 22nd, 7:30 PM

Coastal Carolina -1.5 -135

Georgia State +1.5 -135

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 22nd, 8:30 PM

Chattanooga

Illinois

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 7:00 PM

Virginia +9.5 -110

Syracuse -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 8:00 PM

Nevada +24 -113

Air Force -24 -113

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 9:00 PM

Boise State -16 -110

UTEP +16 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 12:00 PM

Missouri +6.5 -110

Auburn -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 12:00 PM

Kent State +44 -110

Georgia (1) -44 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 12:00 PM

Bowling Green +30.5 -110

Mississippi State -30.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 12:00 PM

Duke +8 -110

Kansas -8 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 12:00 PM

TCU -1 -110

SMU +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 12:00 PM

Baylor (17) -1 -110

Iowa State +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 12:00 PM

USF +14 -110

Louisville -14 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 12:00 PM

Rhode Island

Pittsburgh (24)

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 12:00 PM

Clemson (5) -7.5 -110

Wake Forest (21) +7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 12:00 PM

Maryland +17 -110

Michigan (4) -17 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 12:00 PM

Central Michigan +26.5 -110

Penn State (14) -26.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 12:00 PM

Buffalo +3.5 -110

Eastern Michigan -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 2:00 PM

UCLA -21 -110

Colorado +21 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 2:00 PM

Massachusetts +9.5 -110

Temple -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 2:00 PM

Fordham

Ohio

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 3:30 PM

Florida (20) +7.5 -110

Tennessee (11) -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 3:30 PM

Texas (22) -4.5 -110

Texas Tech +4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 3:30 PM

Middle Tennessee +26.5 -110

Miami-FL (25) -26.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 3:30 PM

Notre Dame -1 -110

North Carolina +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 3:30 PM

Minnesota +1 -110

Michigan State -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 3:30 PM

Indiana +14 -110

Cincinnati -14 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 3:30 PM

Toledo -2 -110

San Diego State +2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 3:30 PM

North Texas +13 -110

Memphis -13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 3:30 PM

Texas Southern

UTSA

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 3:30 PM

James Madison +7.5 -110

Appalachian State -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 3:30 PM

Florida International (FIU) +27 -110

WKU -27 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 4:00 PM

Tulsa +20.5 -110

Ole Miss (16) -20.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 4:00 PM

Oregon (15) -6 -110

Washington State +6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 4:00 PM

Georgia Tech +18 -110

UCF -18 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 4:00 PM

Sacramento State

Colorado State

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 5:30 PM

Arizona +4 -110

California -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 6:00 PM

Rice +17 -110

Houston -17 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 6:00 PM

Akron +25.5 -110

Liberty -25.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 6:00 PM

Navy +18.5 -110

East Carolina -18.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 6:00 PM

Ball State +9.5 -110

Georgia Southern -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 6:00 PM

Arkansas State +3 -110

Old Dominion -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 7:00 PM

Arkansas (10) +2.5 -110

Texas A&M (23) -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 7:00 PM

NIU +24.5 -110

Kentucky (8) -24.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 7:00 PM

Iowa -7.5 -110

Rutgers +7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 7:00 PM

UNLV -3 -110

Utah State +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 7:00 PM

Southern Miss +12 -110

Tulane -12 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 7:00 PM

Houston Baptist

Texas State

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 7:00 PM

LA Tech +13 -110

South Alabama -13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 7:00 PM

Marshall -4.5 -110

Troy +4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 7:30 PM

Vanderbilt +38 -110

Alabama (2) -38 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 7:30 PM

New Mexico +31 -110

LSU -31 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 7:30 PM

Charlotte +23 -110

South Carolina -23 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 7:30 PM

UCONN +38 -110

NC State (12) -38 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 7:30 PM

Miami-OH +6.5 -110

Northwestern -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 7:30 PM

Wisconsin +17 -110

Ohio State (3) -17 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 7:30 PM

Florida Atlantic +18 -110

Purdue -18 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 8:00 PM

Kansas State +13 -110

Oklahoma (6) -13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 8:00 PM

Boston College +16.5 -110

Florida State -16.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 8:00 PM

Hawaii +2.5 -110

New Mexico State -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 8:00 PM

Louisiana-Lafayette -12 -110

Louisiana-Monroe +12 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 9:30 PM

USC (7) -12.5 -110

Oregon State +12.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 10:15 PM

Wyoming +21.5 -110

BYU (19) -21.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 10:30 PM

Utah (13) -14 -110

Arizona State +14 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 10:30 PM

Stanford +13.5 -110

Washington (18) -13.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 10:30 PM

Western Michigan +3.5 -110

San Jose State -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 29th, 8:00 PM

Utah State

BYU (19)

@

Game Preview & Stats