College Football Picks Week 9

Week 9 brings some classic betting opportunities for college football including Big Ten clashes. Bettors get the annual Michigan vs Michigan State clash with the Spartans small home underdogs.

Odds are from FanDuel as of Tuesday, check out their site for current lines during the week.

Colorado at Oregon (-24.5/49) – Matchup Report

Colorado got thumped again last week, losing 26-3 to California as an 8.5-point underdog to drop to 2-7 straight up and against the spread in their last nine. Oregon is 6-1 SU this season but haven’t been a great bet at 2-5 ATS. At home Oregon has won 16 straight but they’ve lost five in a row ATS.

Pick: Colorado +24.5

Indiana at Maryland (-2.5/50.5) – Matchup Report

Indiana has been a dud for bettors all season at 1-6 ATS, which includes losing their last five. They’ve also lost three straight ATS on the road. Maryland hasn’t been much better at 1-4 ATS in their last five, but at home they’re 8-4 ATS in their last 12.

Pick: Maryland -2.5

Michigan at Michigan State (+3.5/51) – Matchup Report

The Wolverines and Spartans are both undefeated this season at 7-0. Michigan is 6-1 ATS, while Michigan State is 5-1-1 ATS. Michigan State has been a bad bet at home though at 3-11-1 ATS in their last 15. However, in this matchup Michigan State is 11-2 ATS in the last 13 games, and 5-1 ATS in their last six at home to the Wolverines.

Pick: Michigan State +3.5

Virginia at BYU (-2.5/64) – Matchup Report

Virginia has been filling bettor’s pockets with an 11-3 ATS record in their last 14 games. BYU is 6-2 SU and 3-5 ATS this season and have lost three straight ATS. When favored BYU is only 2-5 ATS in their last seven.

Pick: Virginia +2.5

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech (-3.5/54.5) – Matchup Report

Virginia Tech was a 3.5-point favorite last week in their 41-36 loss to Syracuse which dropped them to 2-5 ATS this season. They’ve lost five straight ATS and on the road they’re 1-6 ATS in their last seven. Georgia Tech isn’t much better at 3-6 ATS in their last nine, but they’re 3-1 SU and ATS in their last four versus Virginia Tech

Pick: Georgia Tech -3.5

Iowa at Wisconsin (-3/37) – Matchup Report

Iowa shocked bettors last time out in a 24-7 loss to Purdue as an 11.5-point favorite. That snapped a 12-game winning streak during which they were 10-2 ATS. Wisconsin is 4-3 SU and 3-4 ATS this season and 4-8 ATS in their last 12. At home Wisconsin is a lousy 1-5 ATS in their last six.

Pick: Iowa +3