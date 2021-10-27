Oct 9, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Brandon Peters (18) runs with the ball as Wisconsin Badgers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) pursues in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Picks Week 9

October 26, 2021 - National Football Post

Week 9 brings some classic betting opportunities for college football including Big Ten clashes. Bettors get the annual Michigan vs Michigan State clash with the Spartans small home underdogs.

Odds are from FanDuel as of Tuesday, check out their site for current lines during the week.

Colorado at Oregon (-24.5/49) – Matchup Report

Colorado got thumped again last week, losing 26-3 to California as an 8.5-point underdog to drop to 2-7 straight up and against the spread in their last nine. Oregon is 6-1 SU this season but haven’t been a great bet at 2-5 ATS. At home Oregon has won 16 straight but they’ve lost five in a row ATS.

Pick: Colorado +24.5

Indiana at Maryland (-2.5/50.5) – Matchup Report

Indiana has been a dud for bettors all season at 1-6 ATS, which includes losing their last five. They’ve also lost three straight ATS on the road. Maryland hasn’t been much better at 1-4 ATS in their last five, but at home they’re 8-4 ATS in their last 12.

Pick: Maryland -2.5

Michigan at Michigan State (+3.5/51) – Matchup Report

The Wolverines and Spartans are both undefeated this season at 7-0. Michigan is 6-1 ATS, while Michigan State is 5-1-1 ATS. Michigan State has been a bad bet at home though at 3-11-1 ATS in their last 15. However, in this matchup Michigan State is 11-2 ATS in the last 13 games, and 5-1 ATS in their last six at home to the Wolverines.

Pick: Michigan State +3.5

Virginia at BYU (-2.5/64) – Matchup Report

Virginia has been filling bettor’s pockets with an 11-3 ATS record in their last 14 games. BYU is 6-2 SU and 3-5 ATS this season and have lost three straight ATS. When favored BYU is only 2-5 ATS in their last seven.

Pick: Virginia +2.5

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech (-3.5/54.5) – Matchup Report

Virginia Tech was a 3.5-point favorite last week in their 41-36 loss to Syracuse which dropped them to 2-5 ATS this season. They’ve lost five straight ATS and on the road they’re 1-6 ATS in their last seven. Georgia Tech isn’t much better at 3-6 ATS in their last nine, but they’re 3-1 SU and ATS in their last four versus Virginia Tech

Pick: Georgia Tech -3.5

Iowa at Wisconsin (-3/37) – Matchup Report

Iowa shocked bettors last time out in a 24-7 loss to Purdue as an 11.5-point favorite. That snapped a 12-game winning streak during which they were 10-2 ATS. Wisconsin is 4-3 SU and 3-4 ATS this season and 4-8 ATS in their last 12. At home Wisconsin is a lousy 1-5 ATS in their last six.

Pick: Iowa +3

Upcoming Games

Oct 28th, 7:30 PM

Troy +18 -107

Coastal Carolina (24) -18 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 28th, 7:30 PM

USF +7.5 -107

East Carolina -7.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 7:30 PM

Navy +9.5 -107

Tulsa -9.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 10:00 PM

UNLV +20 -107

Nevada -20 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 12:00 PM

Virginia Tech +3.5 -107

Georgia Tech -3.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 12:00 PM

Texas State +20 -107

Louisiana-Lafayette -20 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 12:00 PM

Bowling Green +13.5 -107

Buffalo -13.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 12:00 PM

Massachusetts +35.5 -107

Liberty -35.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 12:00 PM

Miami-FL +12.5 -107

Pittsburgh (17) -12.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 12:00 PM

Texas +3 -110

Baylor (16) -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 12:00 PM

Cincinnati (2) -25.5 -110

Tulane +25.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 12:00 PM

Rutgers -1.5 -107

Illinois +1.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 12:00 PM

UCF -11.5 -107

Temple +11.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 12:00 PM

Indiana +2.5 -107

Maryland -2.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 12:00 PM

Michigan (6) -3 -110

Michigan State (8) +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 12:00 PM

Iowa (9) +2.5 -107

Wisconsin -2.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 2:00 PM

North Texas +1.5 -107

Rice -1.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 2:00 PM

Iowa State (22) -7.5 -107

West Virginia +7.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 3:00 PM

Missouri -16.5 -107

Vanderbilt +16.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 3:00 PM

Washington State +14.5 -107

Arizona State -14.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 3:00 PM

Hawaii +7.5 -107

Utah State -7.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 3:30 PM

Georgia (1) -13 -107

Florida +13 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 3:30 PM

Florida State +10.5 -107

Clemson -10.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 3:30 PM

Colorado +26.5 -107

Oregon (7) -26.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 3:30 PM

Texas Tech +20 -110

Oklahoma (4) -20 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 3:30 PM

Florida International (FIU) +22.5 -107

Marshall -22.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 3:30 PM

Southern Miss +16.5 -107

Middle Tennessee -16.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 3:30 PM

LA Tech -4.5 -107

Old Dominion +4.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 3:30 PM

TCU +3.5 -110

Kansas State -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 3:30 PM

Boston College +4 -107

Syracuse -4 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 3:30 PM

Purdue +5.5 -107

Nebraska -5.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 3:30 PM

Minnesota -7 -107

Northwestern +7 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 3:30 PM

Louisiana-Monroe +24.5 -110

Appalachian State -24.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 4:00 PM

Charlotte +19.5 -107

WKU -19.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 4:00 PM

Wyoming +3.5 -107

San Jose State -3.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 4:00 PM

Duke +15.5 -107

Wake Forest (13) -15.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 5:00 PM

Arkansas State +10 -107

South Alabama -10 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 6:00 PM

UTEP +13.5 -107

Florida Atlantic -13.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 6:00 PM

Georgia State -5 -107

Georgia Southern +5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 7:00 PM

Ole Miss (10) +2.5 -110

Auburn (18) -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 7:00 PM

Oregon State -1.5 -107

California +1.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 7:00 PM

Kentucky (12) -1 -110

Mississippi State +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 7:00 PM

Kansas +30.5 -107

Oklahoma State (15) -30.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 7:00 PM

Arizona +20.5 -107

USC -20.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 7:00 PM

SMU (19) +3 -107

Houston -3 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 7:00 PM

Boise State -3 -112

Colorado State +3 -112

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 7:30 PM

Louisville +7 -107

NC State -7 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 7:30 PM

North Carolina +6 -107

Notre Dame (11) -6 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 7:30 PM

Penn State (20) +12.5 -107

Ohio State (5) -12.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 10:00 PM

UCLA +3 -110

Utah -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 10:15 PM

Virginia +1.5 -107

BYU (25) -1.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 10:30 PM

Washington +2 -107

Stanford -2 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 10:30 PM

Fresno State +1.5 -107

San Diego State (21) -1.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 7:00 PM

Ball State

Akron

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 7:30 PM

Miami-OH

Ohio

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 7:30 PM

Eastern Michigan

Toledo

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 3rd, 7:00 PM

NIU

Kent State

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 3rd, 7:00 PM

Central Michigan

Western Michigan

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 4th, 7:30 PM

Georgia State

Louisiana-Lafayette

@

Game Preview & Stats