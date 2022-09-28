Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Arkansas Pick, Razors as Dogs

September 28, 2022 - National Football Post

Alabama at Arkansas (+17.5) at Draft Kings 

Alabama improved to 3-1 against the spread on the season last week after covering as 40.5-point favorites in their 55-3 win over Vanderbilt. On the road the Crimson Tide are 9-1 SU, but only 4-6 ATS in their last 10. Of course, they were favored in all 10 games.

Arkansas fell to Texas A&M 23-21 as a 1.5-point underdog last week. As a home underdog Arkansas is a lousy 2-13 SU in their last 15, but they’re 9-6 ATS. They’ve lost 15 straight against Alabama with a 7-8 ATS record. That includes going 5-3 ATS in their last eight.

Pick: Arkansas +17

North Carolina State at Clemson (-6.5) at FanDuel

Clemson has won 10 straight with a 6-4 ATS record which includes losing three in a row ATS. The Tigers are practically unbeatable at home with a 30-0 record in their last 30 but that doesn’t mean they’re always a great bet. In those 30 games they’re 13-16-1 ATS, and they’re 3-8 ATS in their last 11.

North Carolina State upset Clemson 27-21 as a 10.5-point underdog last season. In their last nine versus the Tigers they’re 5-4 ATS and they’re 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games in Clemson.

Pick: North Carolina State +6.5

Kentucky at Ole Miss (-6.5) at Draft Kings

Kentucky failed bettors last week in a 31-23 win over Northern Illinois as 27-point favorites. They have been a good bet as an underdog lately though, at 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10.

Ole Miss is only 5-4 AT in their last nine games, during which they’re 8-1 SU. At home where they’ve won 12 straight they’re only 6-5-1 ATS during that streak. The Rebels are 6-2 SU and 5-3 ATS in their last eight versus the Wild Cats.

Pick: Ole Miss -6.5

Upcoming Games

Sep 30th, 7:00 PM

Tulane +3.5 -110

Houston -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 30th, 7:30 PM

UTSA -6.5 -110

Middle Tennessee +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 30th, 8:00 PM

San Diego State +5 -110

Boise State -5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 30th, 10:30 PM

Washington (15) -3 -110

UCLA +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 30th, 11:00 PM

New Mexico +15 -110

UNLV -15 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Kentucky (7) +4 -110

Ole Miss (14) -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Texas Tech +8 -110

Kansas State (25) -8 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Oklahoma (18) -5 -110

TCU +5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Louisville -13.5 -110

Boston College +13.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Michigan (4) -9.5 -110

Iowa +9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Purdue +10 -110

Minnesota (21) -10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Illinois +9 -110

Wisconsin -9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Georgia State +7.5 -110

Army -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Navy +16 -110

Air Force -16 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Temple +20 -110

Memphis -20 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 1:30 PM

Texas State +19.5 -110

James Madison -19.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 2:00 PM

Oregon State +11 -110

Utah (12) -11 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 2:00 PM

Massachusetts +20 -110

Eastern Michigan -20 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 2:00 PM

NIU -3.5 -110

Ball State +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 2:30 PM

East Carolina -8.5 -110

USF +8.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Alabama (2) -14.5 -110

Arkansas (20) +14.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Oklahoma State (9) +1 -110

Baylor (16) -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Iowa State -3 -110

Kansas +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Wake Forest (22) +3 -110

Florida State (23) -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Virginia Tech +9 -110

North Carolina -9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Michigan State +6 -110

Maryland -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Rutgers +41 -110

Ohio State (3) -41 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Northwestern +24.5 -110

Penn State (11) -24.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Fresno State -24.5 -110

UCONN +24.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Central Michigan +7 -110

Toledo -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Bowling Green -6 -110

Akron +6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Miami-OH +1.5 -110

Buffalo -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Ohio +7 -110

Kent State -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

The Citadel

Appalachian State

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Gardner-Webb

Marshall

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 4:00 PM

Texas A&M (17) +1 -110

Mississippi State -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 4:00 PM

Florida Atlantic -4 -110

North Texas +4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 5:00 PM

Wagner

Syracuse

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 5:00 PM

South Alabama -6 -110

Louisiana-Lafayette +6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 5:30 PM

California +4 -110

Washington State -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 6:00 PM

Liberty -2.5 -110

Old Dominion +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 6:00 PM

New Hampshire

Western Michigan

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 6:00 PM

UTEP -3 -110

Charlotte +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:00 PM

LSU -7.5 -110

Auburn +7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:00 PM

Cincinnati -11.5 -110

Tulsa +11.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:00 PM

Georgia Southern +10 -110

Coastal Carolina -10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:00 PM

Louisiana-Monroe +9.5 -110

Arkansas State -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:00 PM

Troy +6 -110

WKU -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:30 PM

Georgia (1) -28 -110

Missouri +28 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:30 PM

West Virginia +10 -110

Texas -10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:30 PM

NC State (10) +6.5 -110

Clemson (5) -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:30 PM

Virginia +2 -110

Duke -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:30 PM

Indiana +3.5 -110

Nebraska -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:30 PM

San Jose State +1 -110

Wyoming -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:30 PM

UAB -10.5 -110

Rice +10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 8:00 PM

Georgia Tech +19 -110

Pittsburgh (24) -19 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 8:00 PM

Florida International (FIU) +14.5 -110

New Mexico State -14.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 9:30 PM

Colorado +19 -110

Arizona -19 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 10:30 PM

Arizona State +24 -110

USC (6) -24 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 11:00 PM

Stanford +15 -110

Oregon (13) -15 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 12:00 PM

Eastern Washington

Florida

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 1:00 PM

SMU +4 -110

UCF -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 7th, 7:00 PM

Nebraska

Rutgers

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 7th, 7:30 PM

Houston

Memphis

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 7th, 10:30 PM

Colorado State

Nevada

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 7th, 10:30 PM

UNLV

San Jose State

@

Game Preview & Stats