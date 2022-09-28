Alabama Arkansas Pick, Razors as Dogs

Alabama at Arkansas (+17.5) at Draft Kings

Alabama improved to 3-1 against the spread on the season last week after covering as 40.5-point favorites in their 55-3 win over Vanderbilt. On the road the Crimson Tide are 9-1 SU, but only 4-6 ATS in their last 10. Of course, they were favored in all 10 games.

Arkansas fell to Texas A&M 23-21 as a 1.5-point underdog last week. As a home underdog Arkansas is a lousy 2-13 SU in their last 15, but they’re 9-6 ATS. They’ve lost 15 straight against Alabama with a 7-8 ATS record. That includes going 5-3 ATS in their last eight.

Pick: Arkansas +17

North Carolina State at Clemson (-6.5) at FanDuel

Clemson has won 10 straight with a 6-4 ATS record which includes losing three in a row ATS. The Tigers are practically unbeatable at home with a 30-0 record in their last 30 but that doesn’t mean they’re always a great bet. In those 30 games they’re 13-16-1 ATS, and they’re 3-8 ATS in their last 11.

North Carolina State upset Clemson 27-21 as a 10.5-point underdog last season. In their last nine versus the Tigers they’re 5-4 ATS and they’re 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games in Clemson.

Pick: North Carolina State +6.5

Kentucky at Ole Miss (-6.5) at Draft Kings

Kentucky failed bettors last week in a 31-23 win over Northern Illinois as 27-point favorites. They have been a good bet as an underdog lately though, at 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10.

Ole Miss is only 5-4 AT in their last nine games, during which they’re 8-1 SU. At home where they’ve won 12 straight they’re only 6-5-1 ATS during that streak. The Rebels are 6-2 SU and 5-3 ATS in their last eight versus the Wild Cats.

Pick: Ole Miss -6.5