College football Week 1 picks: Ducks, Utes, Jackets

All the top-ranked schools are in actions and many of them are big chalk. Our list of college football Week 1 picks leans into some of these top games, so find them on TV and find the best odds and best bonuses at Draft Kings and kick the NCAA football betting season off in style.

Oregon at Georgia (-17)

Georgia begins their national championship title defense at home against Oregon. Several starters from the championship squad moved on to the NFL, including five defensive players in the first round. One notable return is quarterback C.J. Stroud who is a Heisman Trophy contender.

The Bulldogs have won 11 straight at home but they’re only 4-7 against them spread during that streak. When favored by at least two touchdowns they’ve won 19 in a row, but they’re 11-8 ATS.

Oregon was a solid 10-4 last season but that didn’t make them a good bet as they were 5-9 ATS. As an underdog the Ducks have lost three in a row both SU and ATS. An interesting wrinkle in this game is that Oregon’s new head coach Dan Lanning was Georgia’s defensive coordinator last season. Will he know the weaknesses to exploit in the Bulldogs D?

Pick Oregon +17

Utah at Florida (+3)

Utah won the Pac-12 last season, but bettors didn’t care. All bettors noticed was their mediocre 7-7 ATS record. The Utes were 5-2 ATS in their last seven games, but as a road favorite they’re 1-4 ATS in their last five. Utah’s offense shouldn’t miss a step this season with quarterback Cameron Rising and running back Tavion Thomas both returning.

If bettors were disappointed with Utah last season they were disgusted with Florida. The Gators were 3-10 ATS last season, which included losing seven straight ATS to close out the season. A 6-7 overall record cost head coach Dan Mullen his job and Billy Napier moved from Louisiana to takeover. Napier brought running back Montrell Johnson with him from Louisiana who should pair well with quarterback Anthony Richardson. Still, Florida has lost it’s last four season openers ATS.

Pick: Utah -3

Clemson at Georgia Tech (+22)

Which version of Clemson will show up on Monday night? The Clemson that started last season 4-3 and lost their first seven games ATS, or the Clemson that finished the season with six straight wins and a 5-1 ATS mark? The answer to that may hinge on starting QB DJ Uiagalelei, who failed to live up to hype last season.

Drawing Georgia Tech in Week 1 may help. The Yellow Jackets were 3-9 SU and 4-8 ATS last season. They’ve lost four straight at home both SU and ATS, and they’re 1-6 SU and ATS in their last seven. The Yellow Jackets have also lost seven straight to Clemson while going 1-5-1 ATS. However, that one ATS win came last season when Clemson edged Georgia Tech 14-8 as a 27.5-point favorite.

