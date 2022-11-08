Sep 1, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; A general view of the TCU Horned Frogs helmet before the game against the Southern University Jaguars at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

College football Week 10 picks: Georgia, TCU, Ole Miss

November 08, 2022 - National Football Post

Georgia at Mississippi State (+16.5) | Matchup Report 

Georgia continued to prove their mettle last week in their win over Tennessee. They’ve now won 11 straight with a 7-4 ATS record. Georgia has also won nine in a row on the road with a 7-2 ATS record. Not surprisingly they were favored in all nine wins.

Mississippi State has been a bad bet lately with three straight ATS losses. At home they’ve won five straight with a 3-1-1 ATS mark, but when listed as an underdog at home they’re 3-6 SU and ATS in their last nine.

Pick: Georgia -16.5

Alabama at Ole Miss (+11.5) | Matchup Report

Alabama’s chances of getting into the college football playoffs took a big hit last week after their upset loss to LSU. They’ve been a losing bet lately with a 1-3 ATS mark in their last four and 2-6 ATS record in their last eight road games.

Ole Miss has been on a roll at home with 14 straight wins. However, they’re 6-7-1 ATS during that streak, and as a home underdog they’re 1-12 SU and 3-9-1 ATS in their last 13. At home to Alabama the Rebels are 1-7 SU and 5-3 ATS in their last eight.

Pick: Ole Miss +11.5

TCU at Texas (-7) | Matchup Report

TCU is undefeated this season but they’re still a road underdog against Texas this weekend. During their undefeated season the Horned Frogs have been a solid bet at 7-1-1 ATS. They’ve won four straight on the road at 3-0-1 ATS, but as a road underdog they’ve lost five straight both SU and ATS.

Texas is 5-1 ATS in their last six at home but they don’t have a good track record against TCU lately. In their last eight versus the Frogs the Longhorns are 2-6 SU and ATS. When favored against the Frogs the Longhorns are 1-3 ATS in their last four.

Pick: TCU +7

