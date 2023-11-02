College football Week 10 picks

Week 10 of the college football betting season kicks off with a trio of best bets, including a call on the Battle of Oklahoma.

Check out the Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma pick, as well as SEC action in Georgia vs Missouri and Pac 12 predictions as USC battles Washington.

Missouri at Georgia (-15.5)

Georgia posted a win for bettors last week in their 43-20 win over Florida as 14-point favorites but they’re still only 2-5-1 against the spread this season, and 1-4-1 ATS in their last six. At home the Bulldogs have won 22 straight but they’re 8-13-1 ATS.

Missouri has been a solid bet lately at 5-1 ATS in their last six. As an underdog the Tigers are 7-2 ATS in their last nine. They’re 6-3 ATS in their last nine versus the Bulldogs which includes a four-game ATS winning streak in Georgia.

Pick: Missouri +15.5

Washington at USC (+3.5)

Washington may be perfect on the season at 8-0, but it hasn’t translated to winnings for bettors with a 3-4-1 ATS record. That includes going 0-3-1 ATS in their last four. When favored they’ve won 13 straight with a 5-7-1 ATS record.

USC let down bettors again last week in their 50-49 loss to California as 10-point favorites. To put in bluntly the Trojans’ defense stinks. USC has lost six straight ATS and they’re 2-7 ATS on the season. Even though Washington’s ATS results have been poor lately, USC’s have been even worse. We’ll go with the Huskies here.

Pick: Washington -3.5

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (+6)

Oklahoma is coming off their first loss of the season after falling to Kansas 38-33 as 7.5-point favorites last week. The Sooners have now dropped their last two games ATS. On the road they’re a mediocre 2-3 SU and ATS in their last five and they haven’t been much better as a road favorite at 5-5 SU and 4-6 ATS in their last 10

Oklahoma State has been a good bet recently with four straight wins ATS. As an underdog they’ve won three straight both SU and ATS, and as a home underdog they’ve won their last four games. In their last 10 games as a home underdog the Cowboys are a profitable 8-2 SU and ATS.

Pick: Oklahoma State (+6)