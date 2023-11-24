Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Burtus cheer in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Week 13 Betting Picks

November 23, 2023 - National Football Post

The top picks in Week 13 of the college football betting season focus on some of the biggest matchups including the Ohio States Buckeyes vs the Michigan Wolverines.

Ohio State at Michigan (-3.5)

The biggest rivalry in college football resumes this weekend at The Big House with both sides undefeated in the very important game. With the Wolverines playing at home and favored they look like the smart bet. Michigan may be 5-5-1 against the spread this season, but they’re 5-2 ATS in their last seven, and at home they’ve won 21 straight with a solid 11-8-2 ATS record.

Ohio State has also been a solid bet lately at 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven, but on the road they’ve been a big money-loser lately at 2-5-2 ATS in their last nine. In their last five games at Michigan the Buckeyes are 2-3 ATS.

Pick: Michigan -3.5

Oregon State at Oregon (-14)

The Ducks need to win by two touchdowns to cover this weekend and we don’t see that happening. Oregon is a healthy 8-2-1 ATS this season but they’re only 3-2 ATS in their last five. Last season they lost to the Beavers 38-34 as 1-point underdogs, and they’re 2-4-1 ATS in their last seven home games against them.

The Beavers has lost three games this season and all three have been by three points or less. When listed as a 14-spread underdog or higher they’ve won they’re last two games ATS and they’re 3-2 ATS in their last five.

Pick: Oregon State +14

Alabama at Auburn (+13.5)

The Crimson Tide head into this year’s Iron Bowl on a nine-game winning streak with a tidy 7-2 ATS record. They face an Auburn squad that is in shambles following last week’s embarrassing 31-10 loss to New Mexico State as 25-point favorites. Unfortunately for Tigers’ fans this game has blowout written all over it.

As home underdogs the Tigers have lost eight straight with a 3-5 ATS record. Last season the Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers 49-27 as 22-point favorites. The only thing that gives us a little pause on backing Alabama is that they’re 2-7 ATS in their last nine in Auburn. Look for the Tide to turn this weekend.

Pick: Alabama -13.5

