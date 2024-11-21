College football Week 13 picks

Alabama battles Oklahoma is a marquee college football betting clash while Arizona State is pegged to handle BYU. Elsewhere, the Notre Dame Army game sees a big spread and a key prediction.

BYU Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils (-3/48.5)

Despite being ranked 14th by the CFB Selection Committee this week BYU is a road underdog this week when they face Arizona State. That may be because they’re coming off their first loss of the season last week after falling to Kansas 17-13 as 2.5-point favorites.

That dropped the Cougars to 1-3 ATS in their last four games, however, on the road they’ve won five straight and have a 5-1 ATS mark in their last six.

Arizona State has been a terrific bet lately with three straight wins both SU and ATS, and a 5-1 SU and ATS record in their last six games. Last week they delivered a 24-14 upset win over Kansas State as 7.5-point underdogs.

The Sun Devils have been money when favored with seven straight wins SU, five wins in a row ATS, and a 9-1 SU and 7-3 ATS record in their last 10.

Pick: Arizona State -3

Alabama Crimson Tide at Oklahoma Sooners (+13.5/47.5)

Alabama improved to 8-2 SU and 6-4 ATS last week after stomping Mercer 52-7 as 41.5-point favorites. That was their third straight win SU and ATS.

The only real warning sign against Alabama continuing that streak this weekend is their mediocre road record for bettors that has seen them go 5-5 ATS in their last 10, all as favorites.

A few years ago, an Alabama versus Oklahoma matchup would have been a battle of football titans. Not this year. Oklahoma is a lousy 5-5 SU and ATS after last week’s 30-23 loss to Missouri as 3-point favorites.

The last five games have been a nightmare for Sooners fans, as Oklahoma stumble to a 1-4 SU and 2-3 ATS record. As home underdog the Sooners have lost three straight both SU and ATS, and they’re 3-7 SU and 4-6 ATS in their last 10.

Pick: Alabama -13.5

Army Black Knights at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-14.5/44.5)

The undefeated Black Knights get their first real test of the season this week on the road against the Fighting Irish. Luckily, they don’t have to play in South Bend, as this is a neutral site matchup being played at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Not only is Army 9-0 SU, but they’ve also been a strong bet at 7-2 ATS. Bettors who have backed Army as an underdog lately have been rewarded as they’ve won three in a row SU as ‘dogs, and they’re 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10.

Notre Dame has been on a roll lately with eight straight wins, during which they’re a solid 7-1 ATS. Last week they got past Virginia 35-14 as 20.5-point favorites. The last time the Fighting Irish faced the Black Knights in 2016 it wasn’t even close and Notre Dame won 44-6 as 14-point favorites.

We expect a much closer finish this time around as Notre Dame’s run defense, which ranks 43rd in the FBS, could have trouble with Army’s top-ranked rushing attack.

Pick: Army +14.5