College Football Week 2 betting preview

Most everyone in the state of Iowa will have rooting interest and betting action on the go this weekend as Iowa Hawkeyes clash with the Iowa State Cyclones.

Week 2 betting also features a pair of Top 25 matchups and the Georgia Bulldogs at home as strong favorite. Check out the NFP three-pack of predictions.

College football Week 2 Betting

Oregon Ducks at Ohio State Buckeyes (-12.5/63.5) – Matchup Report

The No. 3 ranked Buckeyes started slow last week before pulling away late to top the Minnesota Golden Gophers 45-31. Ohio State was a 14-point favorite, so it was a wash for bettors. At home the Buckeyes have won 22 straight, but they’re only 11-11 against the spread. Against opponents from the Pac-12 the Buckeyes have won eight in a row at 6-2 ATS.

Oregon is ranked No. 12 in the nation after they got past Fresno State 31-24 last week as a 19.5-point favorite. As a road underdog the Ducks have been a bad bet at 1-5 ATS in their last six and 2-7 ATS in their last nine. The last time they faced the Buckeyes in the 2014 National Championship game, Ohio State won 42-20 as a 6-point underdog.

Iowa Hawkeyes at Iowa State Cyclones (-4.5/46) Matchup Report

No. 10 ranked Iowa got the season started last week by crushing Indiana 34-6 as a 3.5-point favorite. The Hawkeyes have now won seven straight with a profitable 6-1 record ATS. As an underdog they’ve been a difficult bet lately with a 3-8 SU record and 4-6-1 ATS record in their last 11 games.

No. 9 ranked Iowa State let bettors down last week in their 16-10 win over Northern Iowa as a 28.5-point favorite. The final score in that game went well Under the posted total and the Cyclones are now 5-0-1 Under in their last six. At home Iowa State has won six in a row at 4-2 ATS.

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones last met up in 2019 and Iowa won 18-17 but failed to cover as a 1.5-point favorite. Including that win Iowa has won five straight against Iowa State while going 3-1-1 ATS.

UAB Blazers at Georgia Bulldogs (-24.5/46) – Matchup Report

The No. 2 ranked Bulldogs started the season with a bang last week by dropping Clemson 10-3 as a 3-point underdog. That was their fifth straight win during which they’re 3-2 ATS. When favored the Bulldogs are 15-1 SU and 9-7 ATS in their last 16 games.

UAB pitched a shutout in their season debut, a 31-0 win over Jacksonville State as a 16-point road favorite. As an underdog the Blazers are 1-6 SU and 2-5 ATS in their last seven games. Against teams from the SEC UAB has lost 19 straight at 8-11 ATS.

