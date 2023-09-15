Week 3 picks: South Carolina vs Georgia, Vols vs Gators

Week 3 college football picks focus on several public teams that everyone loves to bet on. Can Georgia cover 4 TDs vs South Carolina? Is Michigan State a live dog vs Washington? And what about the Tennessee Volunteers against Florida, they are 2-16 SU in 18 recent tries against the gators.

South Carolina at Georgia (-28)

South Carolina and Georgia are both coming off blowout wins, and the oddsmakers are calling for another lopsided win in the Bulldogs favor. Georgia heads into this one with 19 straight wins and a 10-8-1 record against the spread during their streak. At home the Bulldogs haven’t been as kind to bettors with a 7-11-1 ATS mark in their last 19 which includes going 3-7-1 ATS in their last 11.

The Gamecocks are 3-1 SU and ATS in their last four road games and 3-1 ATS in their last four versus teams with winning records. They’re 2-8 SU and 4-6 ATS in their last 10 versus the Bulldogs, but they have a much better track record for bettors in Georgia. On the road against Georgia the Gamecocks have won three straight ATS and they’re 7-2 ATS in their last nine.

Pick: South Carolina +28

Washington at Michigan State (+16)

The Huskies have won nine straight but it hasn’t been a cakewalk for bettors as they’re 5-4 ATS during the streak. As a road favorite Washington has been a money-loser for bettors at 1-6 ATS in their last seven. In their last five versus opponents from the Big Ten the Huskies are 2-3 SU and ATS

The Spartans easily took care of Richmond last week to improve to 2-0 SU and ATS on the season. As an underdog they’re 2-0-2 ATS in their last four, and as a home underdog they’re 3-2 SU and ATS in their last five and 4-6 ATS in their last 10.

Pick: Michigan State +16

Tennessee at Florida (+6.5)

The Volunteers failed to deliver for bettors last week in their 30-13 win over Austin Peay as 48.5-point favorites, but they’ll rebound against Florida. As a road favorite Tennessee has been money at 5-1 SU and ATS in their last six. Overall Tennessee is 7-2 ATS in their last nine and against conference opponents they’re 5-2 ATS in their last seven.

The Vols are 2-16 SU in their last 18 games against Florida, which is 0-2 ATS so far this season and 1-4 ATS in their last five home games. In their last 10 home games they’re only 3-7 ATS. The Gators have won nine straight at home versus the Volunteers but they were favored in eight of those games.

Pick: Tennessee -6.5