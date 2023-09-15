Sep 24, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers players celebrate with fans after the game against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 picks: South Carolina vs Georgia, Vols vs Gators

September 15, 2023 - National Football Post

Week 3 college football picks focus on several public teams that everyone loves to bet on. Can Georgia cover 4 TDs vs South Carolina? Is Michigan State a live dog vs Washington? And what about the Tennessee Volunteers against Florida, they are 2-16 SU in 18 recent tries against the gators.

South Carolina at Georgia (-28)

South Carolina and Georgia are both coming off blowout wins, and the oddsmakers are calling for another lopsided win in the Bulldogs favor. Georgia heads into this one with 19 straight wins and a 10-8-1 record against the spread during their streak. At home the Bulldogs haven’t been as kind to bettors with a 7-11-1 ATS mark in their last 19 which includes going 3-7-1 ATS in their last 11.

The Gamecocks are 3-1 SU and ATS in their last four road games and 3-1 ATS in their last four versus teams with winning records. They’re 2-8 SU and 4-6 ATS in their last 10 versus the Bulldogs, but they have a much better track record for bettors in Georgia. On the road against Georgia the Gamecocks have won three straight ATS and they’re 7-2 ATS in their last nine.

Pick: South Carolina +28

Washington at Michigan State (+16)

The Huskies have won nine straight but it hasn’t been a cakewalk for bettors as they’re 5-4 ATS during the streak. As a road favorite Washington has been a money-loser for bettors at 1-6 ATS in their last seven. In their last five versus opponents from the Big Ten the Huskies are 2-3 SU and ATS

The Spartans easily took care of Richmond last week to improve to 2-0 SU and ATS on the season. As an underdog they’re 2-0-2 ATS in their last four, and as a home underdog they’re 3-2 SU and ATS in their last five and 4-6 ATS in their last 10.

Pick: Michigan State +16

Tennessee at Florida (+6.5)

The Volunteers failed to deliver for bettors last week in their 30-13 win over Austin Peay as 48.5-point favorites, but they’ll rebound against Florida. As a road favorite Tennessee has been money at 5-1 SU and ATS in their last six. Overall Tennessee is 7-2 ATS in their last nine and against conference opponents they’re 5-2 ATS in their last seven.

The Vols are 2-16 SU in their last 18 games against Florida, which is 0-2 ATS so far this season and 1-4 ATS in their last five home games. In their last 10 home games they’re only 3-7 ATS. The Gators have won nine straight at home versus the Volunteers but they were favored in eight of those games.

Pick: Tennessee -6.5

Bet NCAA!

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Sep 21st, 7:30 PM

Georgia State +9.5 -122

Coastal Carolina -9.5 -122

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 22nd, 7:00 PM

Wisconsin -7.5 -115

Purdue +7.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 22nd, 7:30 PM

NC State -10 -110

Virginia +10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 22nd, 10:30 PM

Boise State -8.5 -115

San Diego State +8.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 22nd, 10:30 PM

Air Force -4 -110

San Jose State +4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 12:00 PM

Florida State (4) +3 -123

Clemson -3 -123

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 12:00 PM

Army +13 -110

Syracuse -13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 12:00 PM

Virginia Tech +7.5 -110

Marshall -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 12:00 PM

Oklahoma (16) -14 -115

Cincinnati +14 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 12:00 PM

SMU +4.5 -110

TCU -4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 12:00 PM

Auburn +6 -115

Texas A&M -6 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 12:00 PM

Kentucky -14.5 -110

Vanderbilt +14.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 12:00 PM

WKU +2.5 -110

Troy -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 12:00 PM

Rutgers +31.5 -115

Michigan (2) -31.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 12:00 PM

Tulsa +3 -110

NIU -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 1:30 PM

Western Michigan +19.5 -110

Toledo -19.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 2:00 PM

Georgia Southern -8.5 -110

Ball State +8.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 3:30 PM

Boston College +13 -110

Louisville -13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 3:30 PM

Duke (18) -22.5 -110

UCONN +22.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 3:30 PM

Miami-FL (20) -24.5 -110

Temple +24.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 3:30 PM

BYU +8.5 -115

Kansas -8.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 3:30 PM

Texas Tech -5.5 -110

West Virginia +5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 3:30 PM

UCLA (22) +8 -110

Utah (11) -8 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 3:30 PM

Colorado (19) +19.5 -115

Oregon (10) -19.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 3:30 PM

Ole Miss (15) +15.5 -110

Alabama (13) -15.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 3:30 PM

LA Tech +18.5 -110

Nebraska -18.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 3:30 PM

Florida Atlantic +12 -110

Illinois -12 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 3:30 PM

Maryland -6.5 -110

Michigan State +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 3:30 PM

New Mexico +3.5 -110

Massachusetts -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 3:30 PM

Delaware State

Miami-OH

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 3:30 PM

Texas A&M-Commerce

Old Dominion

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 3:30 PM

Ohio -8 -110

Bowling Green +8 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 4:00 PM

Oklahoma State +2 -110

Iowa State -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 4:00 PM

UTSA +18.5 -110

Tennessee (23) -18.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 4:00 PM

Rice -2.5 -110

USF +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 5:00 PM

Eastern Michigan +4.5 -110

Jacksonville State -4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 5:00 PM

Central Michigan +14.5 -110

South Alabama -14.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 6:00 PM

Gardner-Webb

East Carolina

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 6:30 PM

Georgia Tech +7 -110

Wake Forest -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 6:30 PM

Liberty -11.5 -110

Florida International (FIU) +11.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 7:00 PM

Sam Houston State +14.5 -110

Houston -14.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 7:00 PM

Arizona -9 -110

Stanford +9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 7:00 PM

Oregon State (14) -6.5 -115

Washington State (21) +6.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 7:00 PM

Charlotte +26 -110

Florida (25) -26 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 7:00 PM

Arkansas +12.5 -110

LSU (12) -12.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 7:00 PM

Colorado State +3 -110

Middle Tennessee -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 7:00 PM

Nevada +16.5 -110

Texas State -16.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 7:00 PM

Appalachian State +2 -110

Wyoming -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 7:00 PM

Nicholls State

Tulane

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 7:00 PM

Southern Miss -6 -110

Arkansas State +6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 7:30 PM

Texas (3) -8 -110

Baylor +8 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 7:30 PM

UAB +39 -110

Georgia (1) -39 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 7:30 PM

Memphis +7 -110

Missouri -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 7:30 PM

Mississippi State +3.5 -122

South Carolina -3.5 -122

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 7:30 PM

Akron +17.5 -110

Indiana -17.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 7:30 PM

Minnesota -13 -110

Northwestern +13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 7:30 PM

Ohio State (6) -7.5 -111

Notre Dame (9) +7.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 7:30 PM

Iowa (24) +10 -111

Penn State (7) -10 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 7:30 PM

Buffalo +9.5 -110

Louisiana-Lafayette -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 8:00 PM

North Carolina (17) -6 -110

Pittsburgh +6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 8:00 PM

UCF +5 -115

Kansas State -5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 8:00 PM

James Madison -4.5 -110

Utah State +4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 9:00 PM

UNLV -3.5 -110

UTEP +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 10:30 PM

USC (5) -14 -115

Arizona State +14 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 10:30 PM

California +20.5 -110

Washington (8) -20.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 23rd, 10:30 PM

Kent State +27.5 -110

Fresno State -27.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 24th, 12:00 AM

New Mexico State +3 -110

Hawaii -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 28th, 7:30 PM

Middle Tennessee

WKU

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 28th, 7:30 PM

Temple

Tulsa

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 28th, 8:00 PM

Jacksonville State

Sam Houston State

@

Game Preview & Stats