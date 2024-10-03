Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) bobbles then catches this pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

College Week 6 Picks: Vandy, Georgia, Mizzou

October 02, 2024 - National Football Post

Was that the real Alabama Crimson Tide crushing Georgia? Are the 9th ranked Mizzou Tigers for real?

What abut Georgia vs Auburn? We have college football Week 6 picks on all three tilts.

Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies (-2.5/48.5)

The No. 9 Tigers return from their bye week for a ranked matchup versus the No. 25 Aggies. The undefeated Tigers are a mediocre 2-2 ATS this season following a 30-27 win over Vanderbilt as 17.5-point favorites two weeks ago. As underdogs they’re 2-8 SU and 4-6 ATS in their last 10, but that includes going 5-1 ATS in their last six.

The Aggies are a solid 4-1 SU, but a lame 1-4 ATS for bettors. They’re coming off a 21-17 win over Arkansas in which they were 5.5-point favorites. In their last eight they’re 1-7 ATS. In this matchup the Tigers are 7-4 SU and 6-4 ATS in the last 10 games.

Pick: Missouri +2.5

Auburn Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs (-24.5/52.5)

This Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry hasn’t been much of a fight in recent years. The Bulldogs have won seven straight versus the Tigers with a 6-1 ATS record. That lone ATS loss came last season when Georgia defeated Auburn 27-20 as 14-point favorites.

The Tigers lost to Oklahoma 27-21 as 1-point favorites last week, while the Bulldogs once again lost to Alabama 41-34 as 1.5-point favorites. At home Georgia has won 25 straight with a lackluster 9-15-1 ATS mark, but at home they’ve won and covered in eight straight versus Auburn

Pick: Georgia -24.5

Alabama Crimson Tide at Vanderbilt Commodores (+23.5/55.5)

Alabama remains undefeated after upsetting Georgia 41-34 as 1.5-point underdogs last week. They’re 7-3 ATS in their last 10, and when favored by 20-plus points they’re 30-0 SU and 18-11-1 ATS in their last 30.

Vanderbilt are coming off a bye week and nearly pulled off a big upset two weeks ago before falling to Missouri 30-27 as 17.5-point underdogs. As home underdogs the Commodores are 1-9 SU and 5-5 ATS in their last 10. Not surprisingly they’re 0-11 versus Alabama but they’ve won four straight ATS.

Pick: Vanderbilt +23.5

