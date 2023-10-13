College football Week 7 picks: Notre Dame vs USC

The annual Notre vs USC tilt highlights our Week 7 college football picks lineup. Watch for the latest lines and awesome bonus specials for new players at Draft Kings Sportsbook.

Oregon at Washington (-3)

Oregon has been perfect for bettors so far this season at 5-0 against the spread. Unfortunately, that perfect streak will end this weekend as underdogs. The Ducks have lost five in a row as underdogs both straight up and ATS. Last season the Ducks were 12-point favorites versus Washington and lost 37-34.

Washington is coming off their bye week. In their last seven game after their bye week at home they’re 7-2 SU. Overall the Huskies have won 12 straight with a 7-5 ATS record. At home they’re unbeaten in 10 at 7-3 ATS.

Pick: Washington -3

USC at Notre Dame (-2.5)

USC has been a bad bet lately with three straight loss ATS including last week’s 42-41 win over Arizona as 21-point favorites. The smart bet may be to take the Over on the total as thanks to their stout offense and mediocre defense USC is 13-1 Over in their last 14 games. As an underdog the Trojans have lost nine straight at 3-6 ATS.

Notre Dame dropped the ball last week in a 33-20 loss to Louisville as 6.5-point road favorites. At home the Fighting Irish are 5-1 SU and 3-2-1 ATS in their last six. And, versus the Trojans in South Bend they’ve won five straight at 4-1 ATS

Pick: Notre Dame -2.5

Miami at North Carolina (-4)

Miami literally fumbled away a win over Georgia Tech last week. Even if the Hurricanes had done the smart thing an took a knee in the fourth quarter last week in their 23-20 loss they still would not have covered the 19-point spread. In their last eight road games Miami is a lackluster 3-5 ATS. In conference matchups they’re a lousy 1-8 ATS in their last nine.

North Carolina is a solid 4-1 ATS after last week’s 40-7 beatdown of Syracuse as 9.5-point favorites. The Tar Heels have won five straight when favored with a 4-1 ATS mark. Last season they defeated Miami 27-24 as 4-point underdogs, and they’re 7-2 ATS in their last nine against them.