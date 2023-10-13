Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. (21) runs the ball as USC Trojans safety Xavion Alford (29) attempts to tackle in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

College football Week 7 picks: Notre Dame vs USC

October 12, 2023 - National Football Post

The annual Notre vs USC tilt highlights our Week 7 college football picks lineup. Watch for the latest lines and awesome bonus specials for new players at Draft Kings Sportsbook.

Oregon at Washington (-3)

Oregon has been perfect for bettors so far this season at 5-0 against the spread. Unfortunately, that perfect streak will end this weekend as underdogs. The Ducks have lost five in a row as underdogs both straight up and ATS. Last season the Ducks were 12-point favorites versus Washington and lost 37-34.

Washington is coming off their bye week. In their last seven game after their bye week at home they’re 7-2 SU. Overall the Huskies have won 12 straight with a 7-5 ATS record. At home they’re unbeaten in 10 at 7-3 ATS.

Pick: Washington -3

USC at Notre Dame (-2.5)

USC has been a bad bet lately with three straight loss ATS including last week’s 42-41 win over Arizona as 21-point favorites. The smart bet may be to take the Over on the total as thanks to their stout offense and mediocre defense USC is 13-1 Over in their last 14 games. As an underdog the Trojans have lost nine straight at 3-6 ATS.

Notre Dame dropped the ball last week in a 33-20 loss to Louisville as 6.5-point road favorites. At home the Fighting Irish are 5-1 SU and 3-2-1 ATS in their last six. And, versus the Trojans in South Bend they’ve won five straight at 4-1 ATS

Pick: Notre Dame -2.5

Miami at North Carolina (-4)

Miami literally fumbled away a win over Georgia Tech last week. Even if the Hurricanes had done the smart thing an took a knee in the fourth quarter last week in their 23-20 loss they still would not have covered the 19-point spread. In their last eight road games Miami is a lackluster 3-5 ATS. In conference matchups they’re a lousy 1-8 ATS in their last nine.

North Carolina is a solid 4-1 ATS after last week’s 40-7 beatdown of Syracuse as 9.5-point favorites. The Tar Heels have won five straight when favored with a 4-1 ATS mark. Last season they defeated Miami 27-24 as 4-point underdogs, and they’re 7-2 ATS in their last nine against them.

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Oct 18th, 7:00 PM

Florida International (FIU) +4.5 -115

Sam Houston State -4.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 18th, 9:00 PM

New Mexico State +2.5 -115

UTEP -2.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 19th, 7:00 PM

Rice +3.5 -115

Tulsa -3.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 19th, 7:00 PM

James Madison -2.5 -110

Marshall +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 20th, 7:00 PM

SMU -14.5 -115

Temple +14.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 12:00 PM

Boston College +6.5 -115

Georgia Tech -6.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 12:00 PM

UCF +19.5 -115

Oklahoma (6) -19.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 12:00 PM

Baylor +3.5 -110

Cincinnati -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 12:00 PM

Mississippi State +7.5 -110

Arkansas -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 12:00 PM

Rutgers -3 -115

Indiana +3 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 12:00 PM

Penn State (7) +7.5 -110

Ohio State (3) -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 12:00 PM

Memphis -4.5 -115

UAB +4.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 12:00 PM

Air Force (22) -10.5 -122

Navy +10.5 -122

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 12:00 PM

Western Michigan +17.5 -110

Ohio -17.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 2:00 PM

Charlotte +7.5 -110

East Carolina -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 2:00 PM

Louisiana-Monroe +16.5 -110

Georgia Southern -16.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 2:00 PM

Akron +8.5 -110

Bowling Green -8.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 3:30 PM

Pittsburgh -1.5 -122

Wake Forest +1.5 -122

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 3:30 PM

Oklahoma State +3.5 -110

West Virginia -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 3:30 PM

Washington State +15.5 -115

Oregon (9) -15.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 3:30 PM

South Carolina +6.5 -115

Missouri (20) -6.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 3:30 PM

Tennessee (17) +7 -111

Alabama (11) -7 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 3:30 PM

Wisconsin -4.5 -115

Illinois +4.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 3:30 PM

Minnesota +6.5 -122

Iowa (24) -6.5 -122

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 3:30 PM

Northwestern +9.5 -122

Nebraska -9.5 -122

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 3:30 PM

USF -3.5 -122

UCONN +3.5 -122

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 3:30 PM

North Texas +19.5 -110

Tulane (23) -19.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 3:30 PM

Central Michigan -3.5 -110

Ball State +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 3:30 PM

Eastern Michigan +11 -110

NIU -11 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 3:30 PM

Buffalo -8 -110

Kent State +8 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 4:00 PM

Texas (8) -20.5 -115

Houston +20.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 4:00 PM

Toledo +1 -110

Miami-OH -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 6:00 PM

UTSA -1.5 -122

Florida Atlantic +1.5 -122

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 6:00 PM

Hawaii +2.5 -110

New Mexico -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 6:30 PM

Virginia +23.5 -115

North Carolina (10) -23.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 7:00 PM

TCU +7.5 -118

Kansas State -7.5 -118

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 7:00 PM

Texas Tech -2.5 -110

BYU +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 7:00 PM

Ole Miss (13) -7 -110

Auburn +7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 7:00 PM

Appalachian State -6.5 -110

Old Dominion +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 7:00 PM

Coastal Carolina -8.5 -110

Arkansas State +8.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 7:00 PM

Colorado State +4.5 -115

UNLV -4.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 7:00 PM

Utah State +7.5 -115

San Jose State -7.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 7:30 PM

Duke (16) +16.5 -110

Florida State (4) -16.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 7:30 PM

Army +28.5 -115

LSU (19) -28.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 7:30 PM

Michigan (2) -14 -111

Michigan State +14 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 8:00 PM

Clemson -10 -110

Miami-FL +10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 8:00 PM

Utah (14) +2.5 -115

USC (18) -2.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 8:00 PM

Georgia State +2.5 -110

Louisiana-Lafayette -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 9:00 PM

Nevada +12.5 -115

San Diego State -12.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 10:30 PM

UCLA (25) -14.5 -115

Stanford +14.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 10:30 PM

Arizona State +31.5 -115

Washington (5) -31.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 24th, 7:00 PM

New Mexico State

LA Tech

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 24th, 7:30 PM

Liberty

WKU

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 25th, 7:00 PM

Jacksonville State

Florida International (FIU)

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 25th, 8:00 PM

UTEP

Sam Houston State

@

Game Preview & Stats