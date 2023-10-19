Week 8 picks: Penn State vs Ohio State

We focus on the Pac 12 in college football Week 8 picks with Utah vs USC and Oregon vs Washington State. But our key matchup prediction is Penn State vs Ohio State in the marquee Big Ten clash.

Penn State at Ohio State (-5) | Betting Stats

Penn State has been one of the best bets in the college football this season with a perfect 6-0 record against the spread. Overall the Nittany Lions have won 11 straight while going a pristine 10-0-1 ATS. On the road they are 6-1 SU and ATS in their last seven games.

Ohio State may be undefeated, but they haven’t been perfect for bettors at 3-2-1 ATS. When favored the Buckeyes are 9-1 SU but only 4-5-1 ATS in their last 10. Against Penn State they’ve won six straight but with a lousy 1-5 ATS record. At home versus the Nittany Lions the Buckeyes have lost three in a row ATS

Pick: Penn State +5

Utah at USC (-7) | Matchup Report

Utah rolled over California last week in a 34-14 win as 9.5-point favorites. As road underdogs this week they look like a strong upset candidate ATS. As road ‘dogs the Utes are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games. Last season they upset USC 47-24 as 2.5-point underdogs and they’ve won three straight against them overall.

USC took their first defeat of the season last week after getting outplayed by Notre Dame in a 48-20 loss as 3-point underdogs. That was the Trojans fourth straight loss ATS which dropped them to 2-5 ATS on the season. In their last six games when favored USC is a lackluster 2-4 ATS.

Pick: Utah +7

Washington State at Oregon (-20) | Betting Stats

Washington State is in a bad place right now. They’ve lost their last two games following last week’s embarrassing 44-6 loss to Arizona as 7.5-point favorites. In those two losses the Washington State offense has disappeared and been outscored 69-23. As underdogs the Cougars are 2-7 SU and 4-5 ATS, which includes losing four straight ATS as a road underdog.

Oregon is coming off a 36-33 loss to Washington as 3-point underdogs but should right the ship this week. Last week’s loss snapped a six-game winning streak SU And five-game winning streak ATS. At home the Ducks are 27-1 SU and 16-12 ATS in their last 28 games. That includes winning four straight ATS and 10 of their last 11.

Pick: Oregon -20