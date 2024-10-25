College Football Week 9 Betting Picks

Three top picks in three marquee matchups in Week 9 college football betting. Get the picks here.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Navy Midshipmen (+12.5/53.5)

Notre Dame and Navy face off in a rivalry matchup that is a neutral site game being played at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey. The Fighting Irish are 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS this season following last week’s 31-13 win over Georgia Tech as 14-point favorites. Quarterback Ruley Leonard passed for 203 yards with a pair of rushing touchdowns in the win.

Navy remains undefeated at 6-0 with a 5-1 ATS record and are coming off a 51-17 win over Charlotte as 16.5-point favorites. On the road the Midshipmen have been a good bet at 8-2 ATS in their last 10. Against Notre Dame they’re dropped six straight, but they were 3-3 ATS in those games. As an underdog Navy is a solid 12-5-1 ATS in their last 18.

Pick: Navy +12.5

Missouri Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide (-13.5/55.5)

The Tigers improved to 6-1 SU and 4-3 ATS last week after getting past Auburn 21-17 as 3.5-point favorites. Missouri has rewarded bettors when on the road lately at 5-1 ATS. They’ve also been solid as underdogs at 4-1 ATS in their last five.

Alabama has been tormenting bettors lately with three straight losses ATS. That includes last week’s 24-17 loss to Tennessee as 3.5-point favorites. The Crimson Tide have won nine straight at home with a 6-3 ATS record, but when favored they’re only 2-5 ATS in their last seven.

Pick: Missouri +13.5

LSU Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies (-2.5/53.5)

After pummeling bettors early on this season LSU has turned it around lately with three straight wins ATS. Last week they mauled Arkansas 34-10 as 3-point favorites. As underdogs the Tigers have basically been a coin-flip lately at 5-5 SU and 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10.

Texas A&M keeps winning, but it hasn’t meant profits for bettors as they’re 6-1 SU and 2-5 ATS. Last week they took care of Mississippi State 34-24, but failed to cover as 21-point favorites.

Last season LSU defeated Texas A&M 42-30 as 11-point favorites. In their last six trips to Texas A&M the Tigers are 5-1 ATS.

Pick: LSU +2.5