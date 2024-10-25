Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) tries to avoid a tackle attempt by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated South Carolina 27-25. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

College Football Week 9 Betting Picks

October 24, 2024 - National Football Post

Three top picks in three marquee matchups in Week 9 college football betting. Get the picks here.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Navy Midshipmen (+12.5/53.5)

Notre Dame and Navy face off in a rivalry matchup that is a neutral site game being played at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey. The Fighting Irish are 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS this season following last week’s 31-13 win over Georgia Tech as 14-point favorites. Quarterback Ruley Leonard passed for 203 yards with a pair of rushing touchdowns in the win.

Navy remains undefeated at 6-0 with a 5-1 ATS record and are coming off a 51-17 win over Charlotte as 16.5-point favorites. On the road the Midshipmen have been a good bet at 8-2 ATS in their last 10. Against Notre Dame they’re dropped six straight, but they were 3-3 ATS in those games. As an underdog Navy is a solid 12-5-1 ATS in their last 18.

Pick: Navy +12.5

Missouri Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide (-13.5/55.5)

The Tigers improved to 6-1 SU and 4-3 ATS last week after getting past Auburn 21-17 as 3.5-point favorites. Missouri has rewarded bettors when on the road lately at 5-1 ATS. They’ve also been solid as underdogs at 4-1 ATS in their last five.

Alabama has been tormenting bettors lately with three straight losses ATS. That includes last week’s 24-17 loss to Tennessee as 3.5-point favorites. The Crimson Tide have won nine straight at home with a 6-3 ATS record, but when favored they’re only 2-5 ATS in their last seven.

Pick: Missouri +13.5

LSU Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies (-2.5/53.5)

After pummeling bettors early on this season LSU has turned it around lately with three straight wins ATS. Last week they mauled Arkansas 34-10 as 3-point favorites. As underdogs the Tigers have basically been a coin-flip lately at 5-5 SU and 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10.

Texas A&M keeps winning, but it hasn’t meant profits for bettors as they’re 6-1 SU and 2-5 ATS. Last week they took care of Mississippi State 34-24, but failed to cover as 21-point favorites.

Last season LSU defeated Texas A&M 42-30 as 11-point favorites. In their last six trips to Texas A&M the Tigers are 5-1 ATS.

Pick: LSU +2.5

Upcoming Games

Oct 29th, 7:00 PM

New Mexico State +10.5 -115

Florida International (FIU) -10.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 7:30 PM

Louisiana-Lafayette +4 -115

Texas State +3.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 29th, 8:00 PM

LA Tech +9.5 -115

Sam Houston State -9.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 7:00 PM

Jacksonville State +1.5 -122

Liberty -1.5 -122

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 7:30 PM

Kennesaw State +24.5 -110

WKU -24.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 31st, 7:30 PM

Tulane -15.5 -122

Charlotte +15.5 -122

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 1st, 7:00 PM

Georgia State +7.5 -110

UCONN -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 1st, 7:30 PM

USF -4.5 -122

Florida Atlantic +4.5 -122

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 1st, 8:00 PM

San Diego State +24.5 -115

Boise State (17) -24.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 12:00 PM

Air Force +23.5 -110

Army (23) -23.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 12:00 PM

Memphis -7.5 -105

UTSA +7.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 12:00 PM

Ole Miss (18) -9.5 -115

Arkansas +9.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 12:00 PM

Buffalo -1 -110

Akron +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 12:00 PM

Toledo -7 -113

Eastern Michigan +7 -113

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 12:00 PM

Duke +20.5 -115

Miami-FL (6) -20.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 12:00 PM

Stanford +13.5 -115

NC State -13.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 12:00 PM

Virginia Tech -3.5 -115

Syracuse +3.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 12:00 PM

Minnesota +1.5 -105

Illinois (20) -1.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 12:00 PM

Northwestern +1.5 -105

Purdue -1.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 12:00 PM

Ohio State (4) -3 -110

Penn State (3) +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 12:45 PM

Vanderbilt (25) +5.5 -122

Auburn -5.5 -122

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 2:30 PM

Tulsa +3 -110

UAB -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 2:30 PM

Maine +31.5 -115

Oklahoma -31.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 2:30 PM

Old Dominion +2 -110

Appalachian State -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 3:30 PM

Florida +22.5 -110

Georgia (2) -22.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 3:30 PM

Louisiana-Monroe +10 -115

Marshall -10 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 3:30 PM

Arizona +3.5 -115

UCF -3.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 3:30 PM

Kansas State (16) -9.5 -115

Houston +9.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 3:30 PM

Texas Tech +11.5 -115

Iowa State (10) -11.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 3:30 PM

North Carolina -1.5 -115

Florida State +1.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 3:30 PM

Middle Tennessee +2.5 -115

UTEP -2.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 3:30 PM

Indiana (13) -7.5 -122

Michigan State +7.5 -122

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 3:30 PM

Oregon (1) -3 -110

Michigan +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 3:30 PM

UCLA +10.5 -114

Nebraska -10.5 -114

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 4:00 PM

Navy (24) -13 -110

Rice +13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 4:00 PM

Wyoming +6 -110

New Mexico -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 4:00 PM

Coastal Carolina -3.5 -106

Troy +3.5 -106

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 4:15 PM

Massachusetts +17.5 -110

Mississippi State -17.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 7:00 PM

Hawaii +13 -110

Fresno State -13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 7:00 PM

Arizona State +1.5 -110

Oklahoma State -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 7:30 PM

Texas A&M (14) -3.5 -105

South Carolina +3.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 7:30 PM

Georgia Southern +5 -110

South Alabama -5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 7:30 PM

Louisville +9.5 -105

Clemson (9) -9.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 7:30 PM

Wisconsin +3 -110

Iowa -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 7:30 PM

USC -1.5 -110

Washington +1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 7:45 PM

Kentucky +14.5 -115

Tennessee (7) -14.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 8:00 PM

Colorado State -1 -110

Nevada +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 8:00 PM

TCU +2.5 -128

Baylor -2.5 -128

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 2nd, 8:00 PM

Pittsburgh (19) +6.5 -105

SMU (22) -6.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 2:33 PM

Miami-OH

Ball State

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 5th, 2:33 PM

Bowling Green

Central Michigan

@

Game Preview & Stats